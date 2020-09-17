By: Deron Mays - Sports Writer
* The Owsley County Owls golf team of Drew Noe, McKindrick Little, Michael Mason, Logan Reed and Dillon Gay and their friends and families were all headed out Saturday morning to Richmond's Gibson Bay Golf Course for the All A state tournament but once they arrived they learned that the tournament had to be cancelled due to heavy rain. The All A committee is meeting later this week to attempt to reschedule the tournament if possible.
One of the problems with rescheduling the All A state tournament is the KHSAA golf regionals will begin in two weeks. The Owls are in the 11th region (KHSAA has only 12 regions in the state in golf) and this year's tournament will be played at Stonecrest Golf Club in Prestonsburg on September 28. Estill County is the defending 11th region champions.
* Tanner Morgan and Matt Little tied for first place in Tuesday's league play, both scoring +5 on the Stableford Scoring System. The team part of the league was won by Matt Little and Kyle Bobrowski with a combined score of +7. Joe B. Hall won closest to the pin on number 3. 23 golfers played in the event.
* Three skins were won in Thursday's skins play, with 23 golfers entered. Tony Burch birdied number 1 for a win, Ernie Whisman birdied number 2 and Eric Mason birdied number 8.
* Sag Hollow member Camron Turner played well enough in the Kentucky State Am at Lexington Country Club to make the cut for the final day of the tournament. Camron shot scores of 78 and 75 the first two days but the final day of the tournament didn't go as well with his score on that day at 85. He finished in 61st place out of a total of 108 golfers. Some of the best golfers in Kentucky play in this tournament. Congratulations to Camron!
* Zach Watterson, a sophomore at Lee County and a member of Sag Hollow, has been on the junior circuit this summer and has played very well. He also was a runaway winner (by 12 strokes) of the first flight in June's Sag Hollow Invitational Golf Tournament. This kid has tremendous upside in his golf future and some lucky college will be getting a gem once he completes his high school days.
* Another local teen who has been playing good golf this summer is Xander Terry, a senior playing for Jackson County . Xander's team won the 13th region All A tournament last week and he has played in several junior tournaments around the state.
* Fundraising 18 hole Scrambles are scheduled for the next two Saturdays at Sag Hollow. The Jackson County High football team scramble is scheduled on September 19 and Annville Christian Academy has one on September 26. Call the clubhouse at 593-4653 for more details or check for more information on our Facebook site "Sag Hollow Golf Club".
