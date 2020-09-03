* Owsley County's high school boys golf team won the 14th region All A golf tournament held at Sag Hollow August 24 and will represent the region in the All A state tournament at Gibson Bay in Richmond on September 13. The Owls, under the leadership of Coach Mike Mason, won by a comfortable margin of nearly 50 strokes over second place finisher Hazard. Breathitt County was third and Knott Central was fourth. It was the Owls first All A regional championship. The team members are seniors Drew Noe and McKindrick Little, sophomore Logan Reed, freshman Michael Mason and seventh grader Dillon Gay.
* The benefit scramble for Trevor Addison at Sag Hollow on August 29 was a huge success. Fifty-three golfers making up thirteen teams showed up for the 18 hole event. Two teams scored a -17 and split the first place prize money. -14 was the third place score. one of the winning teams was Eric Mason, Jimmy Dunaway, Dale Bishop and Bart Patton. The other winning team was Byron Bellamy, Jordan Bellamy, Luke Bellamy and Philip Lovely. The third place team was Butch McWhorter, Jack McWhorter, Mike Sheffle, and Ernie Whisman. A big thanks to everyone for coming out to play and especially to the sponsors who gave donations. The prizes were sponsored by B&H Apothecary, Gay Brothers Logging, Booneville Shopwise, and Ole Bus Stop Diner. The hole sponsors were Gay Brother Logging, Dr. Brittany Bobrowski, Dr. Jerome Gay, Farmers State Bank, Middle Fork Insurance Agency, Showtime Pizza, Terry Miller, Perry Distributors, Trosper Tunnel Produce, Sizemore Tree and Bobcat, Mike Mays Circuit Court Clerk, Funtown, Begley Auto Parts, and Lori & Greg Kemper. Gary Wayne Bowling also sponsored a $50 prize for closest to the pin on the second shot into the par 4 first hole.
* The Tuesday league play was won by Eelan Bobrowski-Hall who scored a +7 from his handicap on the Stableford Scoring System. The team portion was won by Jeff Voyles and Matt Little who had a combined score of +11.
* The Thursday skins game had three winners. Randy Osborne won number 1, Eelan Bobrowski won number 6 and Tanner Morgan won number 7. All holes were won with birdies.
* For tee times or other information call the clubhouse at 593-4653. Also visit the club's website at saghollowgolf.com or the Facebook page under Sag Hollow Golf Club.
