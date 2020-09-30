- Here are the results for the last two week’s league play: Tuesday September 15th, three golfers tied as individual winners. Cody Pennington, Donnie Murrell and Deron Mays all scored a +2 total on the Stableford Scoring used by Sag Hollow. The team winners were Cody Pennington and Drew Noe with a combined score of +1. Closest to the pin winner on number 3 was Drew Noe. The individual winner for Tuesday, September 22 was a tie score, with both Justin Lakes and Jaaron Hignite who both scored +4. The team winners were Eelan Bobrowski-Hall and Justin Lakes. The closest to the pin winner was Jaaron Hignite.
- The skins game winners for Thursday, September 17 were Randy Osborne for numbers 5 and 7 and Tanner Morgan for hole number 6. Tony Burch won the closest to the pin prize on number 3. The skins game for Thursday, September 24 had one winner. Jayden Baldwin of Jackson County chipped in an eagle on the par 4 fifth hole and won $210 for his efforts. Deron Mays won closest to the pin on number 3.
- Owsley County’s Owls boys golf team played in the All A State Tournament last week at Richmond. They didn’t win the tournament but had a great time and experience at the Gibson Bay Golf Course. Congratulations to the Owls on their 14th Region championship that qualified them for the state tournament.
- The Owls traveled to Prestonsburg’s Stonecrest Golf club on Monday, September 28th to play in the 11th region KHSAA tournament. The KHSAA has only 12 regions in boys golf due to many schools not having golf programs. The Owls made a good showing and two of the members, Drew Noe and McKindrick Little, scored in the 80’s. Michael Mason, Logan Reed and Dillon Gay rounded out Coach Mike Mason’s team. Estill County won the tournament and will represent the region in the state tournament. It was Estill’s 6th title in the past 8 years. I’ll have more details about the tournament in next week’s Sentinel. Two more Sag Hollow members were in the tournament. Zach Watterson of Lee County and Weston Miller of Breathitt County. Both played very well but I don’t have any scores and results from the short phone conversation I had Monday with someone who attended the tournament.
- Some upcoming events at Sag Hollow are the Sag Hollow members club and league tournament scheduled for Sunday, October 11 and the Annville Christian Academy scramble scheduled for Saturday, October 17. Also, the last days for the members league play and the skins game for this golf season will be October 6 and 8.
- Call the clubhouse at 593-4653 for any questions or information. Our website is saghollowgolf.com and our Facebook site is Sag Hollow Golf Club.
