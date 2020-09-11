* Eelan Bobrowski-Hall has been on a roll lately in the weekly league and skins play at Sag Hollow. He won the league play last week and shared first place with Tony Burch in this week's play. Eelan scored +3 total points on the Stableford Scoring System that is used by the club for league play. Eelan also won a skin two weeks ago in the Thursday skins game.
This week's team score winners were Tony Burch and Jeff Voyles. It was Voyle's second consecutive week of a team win.
* Three skins were won in Thursday's play. Joe B. Hall won on number 1, Darrell Burch won number 3 and Jaaron Hignite won number 7. Jay Bright won closest to the pin on number 3.
* A reminder that a couple of weekend scrambles are scheduled this month. Jackson County football has a scramble scheduled for Saturday, September 19 and Annville Christian Academy has one scheduled on Saturday, September 26. Call the clubhouse for more details at 593-4653 or check the Sag Hollow Golf Club Facebook site.
* Kylah Lunsford, daughter of Chris and Amy Lunsford of Lexington and granddaughter of Joyce and Raleigh Osborne of Booneville, has played great golf this summer and fall. Though she's only in eighth grade she is the top rated golfer on her Henry Clay High School She-Devils golf team. She has been in many tournaments and finished well in all of them, winning several.
Other Sag Hollow connected youth playing tournaments this year are Eelan Bobrowski-Hall, Nathan Chapman and John Matthew Chapman.
* Sag Hollow member and Breathitt County native Camron Turner has qualified for the State Amateur tournament. Camron has played excellent golf this year, finishing in the 70's all 3 days of the Kentucky Open last month. Here's wishing Camron the best of luck at the State Am.
* Sag Hollow's phone number is 593-4653. There's also information about events and news on our saghollowgolf.com website and our Sag Hollow Golf Club Facebook site.
