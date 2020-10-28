- Two of Sag Hollow’s youngest golfers had a very successful weekend in a pair of northern Kentucky USKids Junior golf tournaments. Eelan Bobrowski-Hall and Nathan Chapman, both nine years old, played very solid golf at Boone Links on Saturday and at Lassing Pointe on Sunday. In Saturday’s play both youngsters tied for first place with scores of 40 and Eelan was determined winner on a scorecard playoff. The second day at Lassing Pointe was won by Nathan with a score of 39. Eelan came in third with a 42. Congratulations to both these young lads for their accomplishments! Actually, this has been a very good year for Sag Hollow’s young members. In the 14th region All A regional tournament Weston Miller (freshman) and Zach Watterson (sophomore) went to a playoff for first place with Weston prevailing. In the KHSAA 14th regional tournament a few weeks later they also went to a playoff for first place with Zach winning. In addition to these individual accomplishments the Owsley County High golf team won the All A region. Sag Hollow and the entire community is very proud of all these youngsters and wish them all well in their future golf careers.
- League play and the skins game have officially ended for the season. They will resume the first week of April 2021.
- The next scheduled scramble is the make-up date for the OCHS senior class. The tournament was postponed last Saturday. The new date is Saturday, November 7. Check the Sag Hollow website or the Facebook site for further details, or call 593-4653.
- For the remainder of the season Sag Hollow will open at 9:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM.
- The golf course architect who designed the Sag Hollow layout and helped build the course in 2006 came back to visit the course last week, a place he had not seen in well over a decade. Randy Hoffacker of Louisville and a graduate of the University of Kentucky, was the person that the Sag Hollow Board of Directors selected to design, supervise and help build the course. And what a course it is! The compliments from guests are abundant and we hear them all through the golf season. He designed it in a way that was perfect for the landscape and terrain that he was developing, with all the fairways and greens having their own unique features. Club president Darrell Burch gave him a tour of the course and he was very pleased with how much it had matured into what it is today. He is coming back in a few weeks to play a round of golf and discuss some possible future projects for the course. Randy was glad to be back home in Kentucky after spending 10 years in China building over 20 golf courses, and we at Sag Hollow are certainly happy that he has returned.
- For any information or questions about golf events call the clubhouse at 606-593-4653 or visit the website at saghollowgolf.com or our Facebook page at Sag Hollow Golf Club.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The City Purchases Several Properties for a Cleaner Safer, and Better City
- LG&E and KU ready to help customers as state lifts moratorium on disconnects
- Who to Call When Your Family is Sick With COVID-19
- Owsley County Court Dockets
- Owsley County Voting Update
- Kim Campbell Appointed School Board Member in District #3
- Father and daughter graduate together from HCTC
- Stories You & I Want to Tell
- Voting Guidelines for November 2020 General Election in Owsley County
- King Obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.