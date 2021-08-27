Sag Hollow News

Coach Kyle Bobrowski with his team after the tournament concluded. The team finished second to Hazard. Addison Terry qualified as an individual for the All A State Tournament in Richmond.
* The 14th region All A girls and boys golf tournaments were held at Sag Hollow Monday, August 23. The results will be posted in next week's Sentinel since this article is being written the day before the tournament. Owsley County's girls team consists of senior Lexy Lynch, junior Jessalyn Bishop, sophomore Carly Smith, sophomore Laya Lynch, and eighth grader Addie Terry. The boys team is senior McKindrick Little, senior Xander Terry, junior Logan Reed, sophomore Michael Mason, sophomore Mason Smith, eighth grader Dylan Gay and seventh grader Andrew Terry. Both teams are coached by Kyle Bobrowski.
The schools that will join host Owsley County with participants in the tournament are Lee County, Wolfe County, Breathitt County, Jackson City, Hazard, Knott County Central, and Hazard.
 
* The annual Ryder Cup tournament between Sag Hollow and Beechfork (Powell County) will be held Saturday and Sunday August 28/29. The first day play will be at the Sag and the second day at Beechfork. The format is matchplay.This is the fourteenth year the tournament has been held. 
Members of the Sag Hollow team and alternates are Eric Mason, Brad Mullins, Robert Smith, Jacob Anderson, Gary Bowling, McKindrick Little, Mike Sheffel, Phillip Sheffel, Kyle Bobrowski, Matt Vickers, Charles Keller, Donnie Murrell, Jimmie Herald, Matt Little, Butch McWhorter, Jack McWhorter, Steve Thomas, Darrin Gay, Jayden Baldwin, Deron Mays, Tim Anderson, and Ira "Porky" Parks.
 
* Tuesday's League play was canceled due to rain.
 
* Four holes were won in Thursday's skins game. McKindrick Little won number 1 with a birdie, Jeff Voyles won number 5 with a birdie, Eelan Bobrowski-Hall chipped in a birdie for a win on number 7 and Robert Smith won number 9 with a birdie.
 
* The Sag Hollow phone number is 606-593-4653. Information can also be found at saghollowgolf.com and on Facebook at Sag Hollow Golf Club.
 
 

