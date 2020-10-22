- Sag Hollow held their annual Fall club and league championships on October 18th. 30 members entered the tournament. When the event concluded after 18 holes Eric Mason had won the medal play club championship with a score of 65 and Randy Osborne and Brad Mullins tied for second with scores of 69. In the handicapped league tournament that uses the Stableford Scoring System Randy Osborne won the $250 prize money with a +5 score over his handicap. The team portion of the league was won by Byron Bellamy and Matt Vickers who combined for an even par score. Each won $125 for their efforts. Tony Burch won the closest to the pin prize on hole 3 and Eric Mason won it on hole 6. Pizza from Funtown was enjoyed by the golfers during the tournament.
- Tanner Morgan, Jaaron Hignite, Jake Anderson and Jayden Baldwin were -18 as a scramble team and won the Annville Christian Academy scramble by one shot over the team of Dan Mathis, Tim Tankersley, Chris Williams and Trenton Mathis. The scramble was played Saturday, October 17.
- Nine year old Eelan Bobrowski-Hall played very solid golf Saturday and Sunday in a KYPGA Junior Tour tournament in Winchester. He was tied for first place after the first day of play with a +3 score. The second day he ran into some trouble on a few holes but still scrambled to a third place finish. Eelan has another tournament next weekend at Boone Links and Lassing Pointe in northern Kentucky. It’s part of the US Kids Golf Tour.
- The OCHS senior class is having an 18 hole scramble Saturday, October 24 a Sag Hollow. Look for more information about the tournament on our Facebook group site or on our website, or call the clubhouse at 593-4653.
