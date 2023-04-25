The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Joyce Campbell, Board Chairperson. The meeting was held in the dark due to a power outage. Board Secretary Betty Jo Neeley took attendance. All board members were in attendance. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried rtf approve the Board Meeting Minutes from the March 14, 2023 meeting.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report given by Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer. A motion was made and carried to approve Insurance Coverage through Linville Insurance - Worker’ Comp, Property Liability & Fleet. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent’s Travel for March & April, 2023. A motion was made and carried to approve KET’s Second Offer of Assistance
in the amount of $5,574.20 to be escrowed. A motion was made and carried to approve the start and end time for the upcoming school year. One of the schools will be from 8 a.m. until 2:40 p.m. and the other will be from 8:05 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. The elementary school has had one bad week of attendance in the month of April and the middle/high school has had gone attendance except for the seniors. A motion was made and carried to approve the Phase IV CDIP: Lau Plan for ELL< PD Plan, NTI Plan. A motion was made and carried to approve job descriptions: Itinerant Assistant Principal (District Wide), Chief Operations Officer (combining all of Chad Mason’s job duties), Director of Alternative Education (extra service), Amend/Update Job Description for Chief Academic Officer, K-12 (add the educational items). A motion was made and carried to approve/amend the following Draft Board Procedures: School-Related Student Trip request form 09.36 AP .21 will go from $1.50 to $1.75 for mileage for trips and use of Nine or Less Passenger Vehicles 09.36 AP .2 mileage rate will go from $0.75 to $1.00. A motion was made and carried to approve Family Medical Leave for Tia Reynolds April 4, 2023 - June 30, 2023 (pending paperwork).
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: review SBDM Reports from OCES & OCHS, approve District Technology Plan 2023-2024, approve agreements/contracts 2023: HUDl Athletic Contract - received a NO vote, Save the Children Grant Agreement PY 2023 - Amendment for Summer School transportation, approve Advertisements for Bids: Security/Fire Protection Services/Monitoring, Custodial/Shop Suppliers, Transportation/Bus Parts & Material, Diesel Fuel, Propane, Pest Control, Oil Removal, Drug Testing, Tires, Camera System Monitoring & Repair, Asbestos Management, Soft Drink, Juice & Water Vending, approve Overnight/Out of State Trips: GEAR UP - Chelsea Harris June 26-28, 2023 to Cincinnati, Ohio - College visit, Aquarium, Stadium tour Toyota Plant tour, Mental Health Camp: Checking Your Mental hHealth Temperature in Your Program - June 6-9, 2023 in Myrtle Beach, SC, approve facility use request for Karisha Hayton Family Graduation Luncheon - May 27, 2023 at 12:00 Noon - 5:00 p.m. in the OCHS Cafeteria, approve Fundraisers: OCHS: Class of 2029 - Bucket Shake July; Bucket Shake - Jr. Class for October; OCHS MS Baseball - Calendar Days; OCHS Academics - Beefsticks; Boys Varsity Basketball - Golf Scramble; Coed Softball Tournament - MS Softball, approve Early Head Start COLA application, approve Early Head Start Quality application, approve Head Start COLA application, approve Head Start Quality application, approve Head Start Supplemental application for Remodel of two bathrooms, approve service area for Head Start (all of Owsley County), approve selection criteria for Head Start, approve service area for Early Head Start, approve selection criterion for Early Head Start, and each department gave their monthly reports. Chad Mason told the board that 2 buses came in on Monday, April 10, 2023. Saundra Bowman told the board that both schools had received 100% from the Health Department on their inspections and received $8,000 to use for Ky. Proud. She also stated that she is hoping to provide summer meals seven (7) days a week for the summer. Hot meals will be provided Monday - Friday with a couple of extra meals provided on Friday for the weekend.
The board acknowledged the personnel action by the superintendent. The personnel action includes: Anthony Bowling was employed as the Middle School Assistant Baseball Coach, Logan Campbell was employed as the Track Coach, Laken Campbell was employed as Assistant Track Coach (pending paperwork), Alan Kidd was employed as a Substitute Bus Driver (pending paperwork) and Tim Bobrowski was employed as a Substitute Bus Driver.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
