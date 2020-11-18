School Supplies Given to OCES from Retired Teachers Association

COVID-19 may have changed our lives for the present, but we look forward to students and teachers getting back to the classroom soon.To help with the transition back to the classroom(whenever), Travis Smith, OCES Family Resource Director, accepted school supplies from Owsley County Retired Teachers Association. The supplies were purchased by a matching grant from KRTA/AARP of KY. A sincere thank you to Owsley County teachers (OCES and OCHS), for all you do for your students.
November is OCRTA membership dues month. President Brenda Spence encourages Owsley County retired teachers to join OCRTA for $10 a year.
