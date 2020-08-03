The OC Board of Education regular monthly meeting was moved from Tuesday, July 14, 2020 to Thursday, July 16, 2020 via Zoom. Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to approve the agenda as presented. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes as presented.
Jerry McIntosh gave the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the financial report. A motion was made and carried to approve the professional development schedule for the upcoming school year.
There are several options that are being looked at. Some students could be going on Mondays and Tuesdays. These students would be doing remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Students that would be in the classrooms on Thursdays and Fridays, would be doing remote learning on Mondays and Tuesdays. It depends on how many students plan on being in the building at a time, as to whether they will have to wear a mask or not. If the students can remain at least 6 feet apart, then they won't have to wear the masks. If they are closer than 6 feet, they will have to have a mask. They will have temperature checks before boarding the bus each morning. Some students can do online or remote learning. The parents can get in touch with teachers and make appointments to talk with teachers and pick up things that may be needed. This kind of learning is called remote learning. It is different from the NTI learning that has taken place in the past. The students will be in contact with teachers. The teachers will be teaching during the school day and the students and parents will be able to contact the teachers during the school day. Parents are encouraged to contact teachers during the regular school day hours.
After much discussion, a motion was made and carried to move the start date for students to August 24th, 2020. The safety of the staff, students and community was the deciding factor in the decision. School will be very different for everyone this year. Staff will be at their workplaces when school begins and will be following KDE recommendations for safety. Students will be working remotely for the first grading period. Periodic evaluation and any changes will be made based on current data and expert advice concerning COVID19 progression. Vocational students will be transported to the vo-tech center beginning on August 24th if the tech center is operating as currently planned. The high school will follow recommendations from KHSAA guidelines for extra curricular activities. There will be more information provided as specifics and logistics are worked out. The first nine (9) weeks of school will be Remote Learning. There will be re-evaluation about half way through to see how things are going and decide how to continue. All holidays and breaks would still be the same. This will mean that the end of school will be in late May. The school has unlimited NTI days for this school year. A motion was made and carried to approve the school calendar. There was a motion made and carried to follow the guidelines from KHSAA on fall sports. Several motions were made and carried to approve items on the agenda that is presented at the beginning of every school year. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
