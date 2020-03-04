My father opened Booneville Discount Drug in 2005. Since then, I’ve had the privilege of working there first as a staff pharmacist and now taking over the operation entirely. Working as a pharmacist in eastern Kentucky has given me an appreciation for the critical role pharmacists play in the health of every Kentuckian, especially in rural communities.
In smaller areas, such as ours, pharmacists’ impact goes beyond the medications and pharmacy services we provide. We help families with funeral costs; support local teams, schools, and charities; and working with our county health department to establish and maintain the needle exchange program. Community pharmacies in rural parts of the state not only serve as local health care providers but as stewards of the community itself.
When patients walk into our pharmacy, we greet them by name and ask how they are doing. Our patients know we reliably stand ready to help, with no appointment needed, whether they’re sick with the flu or dealing with an ongoing, chronic condition. Dispensing medications and educating patients is certainly an important part of our job; but we’re also here to answer medication questions, treat acute conditions with over-the-counter remedies, or work with our local doctor to escalate their care, when warranted.
Sadly, the rewarding work we do is under threat. In recent years, more community pharmacists across Kentucky have been forced to shut their doors due to the expanding, unchecked influence of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). That’s why I’m supporting Senate Bill 50—legislation to rein in PBMs and hold them accountable to the citizens of Kentucky for collecting the lion’s share of profit in the pharmacy business without contributing any of those resources back to our communities.
PBMs are health care middlemen who have been driving up prescription drug costs while hitting community pharmacists with low reimbursement rates, particularly when it comes to medications for Kentucky’s 1.4 million Medicaid beneficiaries. It has become increasingly clear that PBMs don’t value the important relationship between patients and local pharmacists. As a result, more independent pharmacists are struggling to continue providing the quality, easily accessible care and counsel that so many in our communities have relied on for years.
Fortunately, there is a legislative fix on the table. Senate Bill 50, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, will “carve out” the pharmacy benefit from Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care and streamline the reimbursement process. This will rein in PBMs and put an end to their unfair practices that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars and threatening to put YOUR community pharmacies out of business.
Legislators must put the best interests of Kentuckians before those of out-of-state pharmacy benefit managers. Passing Senate Bill 50 in 2020 is one way to do just that.
