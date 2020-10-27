WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Education are sending 2,035,195 face masks to Kentucky to be used by students and teachers at schools. HHS is distributing 125 million masks nationwide as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to safely reopen America’s schools for communities that choose to do so.
The reusable cloth face masks will be distributed to Kentucky’s Department for Public Health, which will be responsible for the distribution of the mask to students, teachers and staff at public and private schools across the Commonwealth.
“Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus. I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely,” said Senator McConnell. “Until we get one or more vaccines, all of us must do our part to beat this virus. Through the CARES Act, which was written in my office, we delivered more than $13 billion for Kentucky families, workers, job creators and healthcare heroes. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue working to make sure our Commonwealth has the resources we need to keep families safe and continue our responsible economic comeback.”
To date, Senator McConnell’s CARES Act has had a more than $13 billion impact in Kentucky. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $4 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. Kentucky small businesses, farmers, and nonprofits accessed more than $5.2 billion in assistance through 50,000 PPP loans. Kentucky families have also received $4 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.
