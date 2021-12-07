Serving it Up Hot at Route 11 Pizza Plus

Kaycee and Darren Steele purchased some property in Booneville in August of 2020. It was a former beauty shop. They have completely transformed it and now it is a small family owned pizza shop called Route 11 Pizza Plus.
Between remodeling, getting everything in and installed, covid, the February ice storm, and the
March flood, they were finally able to open on July 16, 2021. “It took 6 months to get the hood in and installed. It felt like we were never gonna get open,” said Kaycee. She had created a Facebook page to keep everyone informed of the opening date. She still uses this Facebook page to let everyone know what her specials are.
They employ 6 people and are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. til 7 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. til 6 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. They offer a variety of items such as pizzas, subs, burgers and sandwiches, salads, appetizers and fried items, sweets and drinks. For a complete menu, go to their Facebook page (Below Route 11 Pizza Plus). You can also give them a call at 606-593-2272 and place your order. They offer free delivery, curbside pickup and walk-in orders as well.
