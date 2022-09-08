Sharon Daniel age 59, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 at her residence in Booneville, KY
Sharon was born May 27, 1963 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to Martin Moore and Gladys Moore. Her greatest love was for her Children and family.
Sharon is survived by her daughter; Willa Blue Daniel, Berea KY, 2 sons; Christopher Bowling and Jake Stamper. Her loving companion of 26 years, Arch Noble, 1 niece; Rebecca Moore, 1 nephew; Nick Moore and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Martin and Gladys Moore,1 Brother; Doug Moore, 1Daughter; Samantha Too Daniel
Visitation will be held Thursday, September1, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Bowman Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
