SHED HUNTERS – Your questions answered…

Collecting naturally shed antlers of deer or elk is legal.  “Antler traps” are unlawful in Kentucky.  To keep a skull found with antlers attached, you must first obtain a “carcass disposal tag” from a Conservation Officer (CO).

     To obtain a carcass disposal tag, first document your find with 1) photos AND 2) GPS coordinates or location description.  Next, email both of these to the county CO and request a carcass disposal tag.  COs’ email addresses are posted at https://app.fw.ky.gov/WebContact/.  

     If no CO is listed for the county, email an officer in one of the adjoining counties. After a carcass disposal tag is obtained, retain it with the skull.  This should be done BEFORE the skull/antlers are removed from the field. The skull/antlers should remain in the field until/if a carcass tag is obtained.  

     NOTE:  The decision to issue a carcass disposal tag rests solely with the discretion of the CO based on the circumstances.

