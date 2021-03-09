SHED HUNTERS – Your questions answered…

Collecting naturally shed antlers of deer or elk is legal. “Antler traps” are unlawful in Kentucky. To keep a skull found with antlers attached, you must first obtain a “carcass disposal tag” from a Conservation Officer (CO).
To obtain a carcass disposal tag, first document your find with 1) photos AND 2) GPS coordinates or location description. Next, email both of these to the county CO and request a carcass disposal tag. COs’ email addresses are posted at https://app.fw.ky.gov/WebContact/.
If no CO is listed for the county, email an officer in one of the adjoining counties. After a carcass disposal tag is obtained, retain it with the skull. This should be done BEFORE the skull/antlers are removed from the field. The skull/antlers should remain in the field until/if a carcass tag is obtained.
NOTE: The decision to issue a carcass disposal tag rests solely with the discretion of the CO based on the circumstances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.