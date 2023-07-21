By: Chris Dooley
As I’m sitting here writing this article, I’m getting over a very nasty stomach bug. One of the worst bug’s that I’ve had in a long time, I’ve spent the better part of three days now in the bathroom. It sure makes for some long days and nights, but thankfully I feel like I might be getting over it now.
But since the stomach bug started, I’ve been doing a lot of laying around and taking it easy trying to wear out the symptoms. I’ve spent a lot of time watching youtube and it helps me pass the time. One of the biggest problems in my life right now is that it seems like something is always going on. My life has felt like I’ve been in the fast lane for years now. There’s always somewhere I need to be, something that I need to do or something that I forgot to do. So, for the past couple days on the couch I got out of the fast lane and hit the cruise control button on my life.
One of the things that I watched on youtube was a couple videos that showed stuff from the mid-late 90’s that I remember from growing up. They had clips of the TV shows I used to sit on the floor in front of the TV in our old house every Friday night and watch. They showed old commercials from Mcdonalds, it’s hard to believe now but there was a time you could get a Big Mac combo with fries and a drink for barely over 4 dollars. Now? The happy meal would probably cost you more than that.
I also got to watch videos of one of my favorite hobbies, sports cards. Gosh, I bet I spent 2 hours the other night just watching random people online opening packs of basketball cards. It was a tradition that my Dad started with me when I was a little boy, he’d buy me cards and then put them up in storage after we opened them so they’d be taken care of. We spent thousands of dollars over the years buying cards when I was a kid. Now, 30 years later I still have several hundred of them left in my closet in various folders. I love the excitement of opening a pack of cards, you never know what you’re going to get. If you’re a rich man, you can spend basically as much as you would ever want on them now. I saw one man open a box of 10 cards that he gave 20 thousand dollars for in a leather suitcase. It made me open my mouth in awe, because it was a long way from getting two packs with a stick of bubblegum for 3 dollars that I remember growing up.
Now, I don’t have that kind of money to spend on cards and probably never will. I’m sure even if I did, I wouldn’t spend that much on my hobby. The more you spend, of course the chances of you getting something more valuable is higher. But, the chance of not getting anything remotely worth it in return is also possible. I think I’ll stick to my smaller boxes of cards they come out with now that are more affordable. I know I’m not going to hit the holy grail of cards and become rich from selling it, but I still have fun with it.
One of these days if I ever have a little boy, I think I’ll pass my card collection down to him and maybe he can grow up loving basketball and collecting as much as I have over the years. If I’m blessed to live long enough, it’d be a nice thought to see my son grow up and want to play basketball here for the Owls. Or maybe just loves watching basketball so much that he wants me to take him to a UK game, just the two of us one day.
I never forget those little moments playing basketball with my dad beside the garage growing up. He was always bigger than me of course, but when we played against each other I tried to play with the courage of someone twice my size. It seemed that all the games we played went the same way, he’d start out dominating me and little by little I’d always crawl my way back into the game. I wasn’t old enough to recognize it then, but now that I’m older I remember there was oddly enough a period in every game we’d play where he would start missing every shot. Coincidentally, that’d be the part of the game where I would be making my comeback just in time to win the game at the end. Man, I thought I was something because I just beat my daddy in basketball. I’d pump my little fist in the air as I came back in the house like I’d won a championship, even though all I really won was something more valuable which is a memory with a child & his father.
Those memories are worth more than any card is today to me, it’s not even close. But I still love the hobby and buy some from time to time, just to scratch the basketball itch that I’ve had for over 30 years. Maybe I’d make a good coach one day of a team somewhere? Food for thought! A guy can dream can’t he?
