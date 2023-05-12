Some Members of the OC BETA Club Visits the April City Council Meeting

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the March meeting.
The Owsley County BETA Club (above) members Callie Smallwood and Erin Napier addressed the Mayor and Commissioners. They told them what BETA represented and recited the BETA Club motto “Let us lead by serving others.” Callie told the Council of some of the activities that the OCHS BETA Club has been involved in and some of the events that they have volunteered to work. She also told them that the OCHS BETA Club is asking for a donation that would go toward their BETA trip. Erin said that they are asking for $500 but would gladly accept any amount the city council could give them. A motion was made and carried to approve giving the BETA Club $500.
The Engineer representing the Schell Project on Highway 1071 addressed the council. He told them that they have two cabins constructed and would like to access water. The engineer explained that the developer would cover the cost to put the water line back in service to provide water to this area. The Mayor and Commissioners want to visit the site before next month’s meeting so they can make a more informed decision.
A Crypto Mining Company has acquired some property in the Green Haul area and they have reached out to the City of Booneville Water and Sewer and asked about getting water service. They would need to use approximately 20,000 gallons of water daily as a coolant. The water main runs by the property and would require an extension of the waterline. Nesbitt Engineering will handle the specifics of design and specifications and will let the company know the permits that they will need to get. A motion was made and carried to approve the Cryptocurrency Mining Company request with the reference stipulations provided to the city.
Cassie Hudson, Director of Partnership Housing, gave an update letting everyone know about a single family home that is under construction at Fish Creek Subdivision. There are two more single
family homes that are going to be constructed on this property along with two more duplexes for a total of four single family homes and 22 rental units. Cassie told the Council that the property that Partnership Housing has procured along Highway 28 has been cleared by the Kentucky State Archeology. This development is estimated to cost between 15 -20 million dollars to complete. Cassie stated that this would be a mixed income housing development. There will be 36 units with 35 rentals and one for an onsite property management office. She went on to tell the council that the Twin Meadows Development project application has been submitted to CDBG. The awards have not been announced yet. “I would also like to make a couple of these units as recovery units through CDBG recovery housing. “I feel that people in recovery could benefit from living in a mixed income development with the diversity of incomes individuals will be encouraged to gain employment for the betterment of their lives,” said Cassie. Cassie informed the Council that they have a unit that is handicap accessible for rent and no one in line to rent it. Her brother was injured and because of his injuries, he needs a handicap accessible place to live. This is a conflict of interest for her and she wants to know what the council wants to do. A motion was made and carried to approve Todd Osterloh, City Attorney, to prepare the legal notification of the conflict of interest disclosure.
CBWS Superintendent David Hall presented an inspection report on 11 water tanks and 12 pump stations and he said that the SCADA system that was installed at Buncomb and Chestnut Gap is working well. David stated that the Annual CCR Report will be going out in a few weeks. David informed the Council cil that he had spoken with Robert Miller from the Department of Water (D.O.W.) about doing an interconnect with Beattyville Water. Robert said that he did not see an issue but did a construction application and submitted it for approval. David was also advised to work with Paul Nesbitt on the project and request that Beattyville Water cover the cost of the project. This service will only be used as a backup during times of outages for 4-5 households near the Owsley - Lee Line. Beattyville Water will purchase water as needed and the water will be metered by a master meter. A motion was made and carried to approve the interconnect with Beattyville Water pending the stipulations
Paul Nesbitt with Nesbitt Engineering gave his monthly report. He said the Sewer Rehab I/I Project Phase 2 has funding underway; Radio Read Meter Project is being closed out; KYTC Highway 11 Relocation has the waterline being moved back to the road location; Water Plant Rehab Project has been submitted to KIA and ARC for funding; Telemetry Expansion Project Has also been submitted to KIA and ARC for funding; Funding is being pursued for the Waterline Replacement Project Phase 2; Sag Hollow Cabins/Subdivision is complete but further work is needed in identification of the late for sales purposes; Work is continuing on Strategic Planning on an on-going basis; The developer is requesting permission to hook on houses built in the subdivision; An additional Partnership Housing site needs to be annexed and we are trying to get assistance in cost estimates and drawings for a grant application on the Riverside Park. FEMA 1 Flood Repairs (2021 Feb./March) - still waiting on intake design; FEMA 2 Flood Repairs (2022 January) - contractors will be starting projects within the month and FEMA 3 Flood Repairs (July 2022) - Waiting on the bridge design which we (Paul Nesbitt) are working on completing. We have been approved for $158,500.00 EKSAFE funding and will be submitting for additional funding for equipment needs.
Lisa Napier from KRADD gave an update on the projects that KRADD is working on. She presented a contract for the I & I project administration (KRADD will administrate the project. A motion was made and carried to approve the contract resolution. She also presented another Resolution for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application in which the city will provide 50% match if they are approved for this grant. A motion was made and carried to approve this resolution.
Ruth Hensley gave the monthly Collections Report. Then City Police Chief Claude Hudson gave his monthly report. He gave the Commissioners a copy and went over it verbally. He stated that he has had a very active month. He has addressed explosions, thief and meter tampering as well as serving nuisance violations and served warrants. He is also working with a plumbing inspector from the state of Kentucky on violations occurring in the CBWS District.
Tammy Shouse, City Clerk, presented the Financials to the Council. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. Tammy requested approval to open a Disaster Funds Account at Farmers State Bank with the authorized signers being Mayor Bobrowski, Ruth Hensley and Tammy Shouse. A motion was made and carried to approve. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills as funding is available. Tammy stated the cost estimates for the Bates Building. Christopher Thomas gave an estimate for the 1st structure (adjacent to the fire department) $25,846.10, the second estimate (middle structure) $12,996.08 and the third estimate $32,257.48. A motion was made and carried to move forward with the roofing. A skill games legislation bill passed in March 2023 and the City Attorney is reviewing the bill to draft an ordinance that will reflect the Kentucky State Legislation. The first reading of the Ordinance No. 03082023-1 took place. This is an Ordinance relating to Portaloos. A motion was made and carried to go into closed session. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting after the closed session.
