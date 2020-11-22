Seeing as how it’s so close to Christmas, I’d say a lot of you are already starting your holiday shopping. Some of the most special gifts that are bought during the holiday season are the gifts bought for your significant other. Some buy their partner a ring, new clothes or maybe even a new car if they’re financially able to. I’ve already started seeing some couples on facebook posing for pictures in their matching Christmas sweaters. After the kind of year we’ve had this year, I encourage anybody to do whatever they think would make them happy this holiday season. This pandemic has been hard on everybody and has robbed us of so many moments the past 9 months. I’ll be glad to turn the page on 2020 in about 6 weeks and start over into hopefully a better year in 2021.
The reason that I’m calling this article “Someday soon” is because I’ve got hopes for things looking up altogether for me next year. For many years now when my family gets together for Christmas, we take pictures together. Most of them as a group but we do individual photos top of the couples as a keepsake for the future. For about the better part of the last decade, I’ve not had anyone to take the couples picture with and normally it doesn’t bother but sometimes it weighs heavily on my mind.
All of my adult life, I’ve been told to have patience because good things are going to happen for me. I’ve been told to have patience because my happy ending I’ve been waiting on is out there, I just haven’t found her yet. And patience is exactly what I’ve done. I haven’t dated anyone in a long time. In fact, I’ve spent the last few years of my life trying to work on myself to be a better man for some lady whenever she finds me or I find her. I feel like the stage of life I’m in right now finds me being the best person that I can honestly say I’ve ever been in my entire life. I’m more humble now because of my struggles. I’m more unselfish now because of past failures. I’m more caring now because I know how much it means to people. I’m just a better me.
But that better me misses a lot of the small things. The ‘good morning’ texts that you wake up to knowing that someone cared enough to want to be the first person you heard from. The “I miss you” messages that you get halfway during your shift at work that gives you the extra motivation to get through the day. The feeling of looking forward to the weekend because you had a date. The excitement of hiding a surprise from her, because you want to wait until the right time to tell her. I miss all of that so much.
It’s hard to say things like this and openly talk about feelings for me. Because there’s a fine line drawn between sharing these feelings because they’re real to you and coming off as sounding like you want people to feel sorry for you. I never want people to feel sorry for me about this, because my life as a whole is very blessed and enriching. I just feel like I’m missing a piece in my heart that someone special would make whole.
It gets hard sometimes reading and watching everyone around you be happy, while you wait on your true love to show up. It’s not out of jealousy, because everyone deserves to be happy with someone and fall in love. I just feel like I deserve it too. I’ve been through a lot emotionally. I’ve had my heart broken and played for a fool a lot in life. I’ve let people get the best of me. I’ve been a doormat for people to come in and out of as they pleased.
That’s why years ago, I had to learn to love myself all over again. That’s why I’ve been working on myself to be a better person. I’m not young anymore, I’m 35 years old. If I live the life expectancy of a normal aged man, my life is pretty much halfway over. I’ve got so much life left in me and so many more memories that I want to make. I’ve got so much that I want to share with someone special. I want to have kids someday. I want my family to be grandparents and great grandparents. I want to be a father to a little chubby boy that looks just like me when I was young, or maybe a little princess that looks just like her mama. I want those things with every beat of my heart.
But I’m still working on that patience thing. Cross your fingers for me that maybe next year will hold the missing pieces I need in my life. Someday soon, maybe happiness will be around the corner. Until then, I’ll just keep hanging on!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.