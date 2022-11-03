Sonja Kay Woods, 57, of Newport, Ky, passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2022 in Booneville, KY.
Sonja was born December 31, 1964 in Dayton, KY a daughter to the late Kelcy and Lucille (Thomas) Woods. She enjoyed and genuinely loved all things involving nature. She also loved antiques, painting, music, animals, and her family and friends to the fullest of her heart.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Bikakis(Woods) and son-in-law Evangelos Bikakis, her grandchildren, Joshua Woods, Maria, Yorgie, and Sefee Bikakis, and her great grandchildren, Leo and Jasper Bikakis, her brothers; Kelcy Woods (Theresa) and Johnny Woods, her sisters; Wanda Forsyth (Timmy), Vicky Vince (John), and Lisa Woods, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, Kelcy and Lucille Woods (Thomas), brothers Micky Abner, Darrell (Deats) Woods, James (Jimmy) Woods, and Ronnie Woods.
She will forever be in our hearts and memories until we meet again. A celebration of life will occur at a later date for family and friends. To leave the family a special message visit ww.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
