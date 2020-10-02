A new restaurant opened in Booneville, Ky. on June 15, 1945. Lewis Spencer opened the restaurant known as Spencer's Dairy Bar. It has been in several different locations. It has moved from the corner where the Owsley County Board of Education is located to the area by Searcy & Strong Funeral Home. It stayed in this area for eighteen years. Then it moved to where the Senior Citizen's Center is located and then to a spot behind where it is now. Then it eventually moved into the spot where it is now.
Lewis Spencer gave the restaurant to his two sons: Randall and Kenneth and their sister: Hilda. Mr. Spencer also owned two restaurants in Beattyville. He ran the Bobcat Dairy Bar from 1960-1963. He sold both of the Beattyville restaurants but continued running Spencer's Dairy Bar.
There has been many changes made throughout the years. Most recently, they have switched to contactless service. Each of the windows has a microphone so that the customers can order without worry. They will give you a number when you order and when your food is ready, they call the number that corresponds with yours so that you know it is time to get your food. With all the changes going on because of COVID 19, Spencer's has been doing quite well. They would like to say “Thank you” to all of their loyal customers, as well as all the new ones.
They offer a wide variety of foods from Spencer burgers, other burgers, hotdogs, chicken, clam strips, fries, nachos and, of course, ice cream (cones, shakes, banana splits, etc.). They are open weekdays from 10 am to 9pm and on the weekends from 11 am to 9 pm.
By: Lisa Robinson - Associate Editor
So, if you are in or near Booneville and want something good to eat, stop by for some good food. Don't forget to congratulate them on their 75 years of business!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.