Splash Pad and Walking Track Part of the April Fiscal Court Discussion

The Owsley County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Monday, April 10, 2023. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Zeke Little. Judge Little told the court that “we are going to change things up a little bit. We are going to start with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.” So, everyone stood facing the flag and said the Pledge of Allegiance. Then Dominic Johnson, County Treasurer, led the court in a brief prayer.
Judge Little asked if the Magistrates had any questions about the minutes from the last meeting. There were none. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes.
Dominic Johnson gave the Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $416,377.43 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $65,227.19. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,023.26 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $54,192.60. Solid Waste has a cash balance of $38,287.43 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $14,810.55. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $ 897.16 and the Storage Fund has a cash balance of $3,797.17. The Opioid Fund has a cash balance of $43,820.33 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $59,589.64. A motion was made and carried to approve the Treasurer's Report.
Courtney Young from KRADD asked the Court if they still wanted to look into putting a “Splash Pad and Walking Track” beside the Recreation Center. The court agreed to continue working on this. Courtney said that she would do the Land & Water which is a 50/50 match. Magistrate Jason Reed asked Courtney if she would be able to help the magistrates do a remapping of all the districts in Owsley County. She stated that Megan Stepp
s the person that they need to talk to. This remapping needs to be done immediately after the May primary. The county will also need to hire three commissioners to help with this. Dominic told the court that the auditors and former Sheriff Lynch had presented their outgoing tax settlement. A motion was made and carried to approve this so that Sheriff Roberts can carry out the rest of the tax settlement collections.
A motion was made and carried to approve the state list of roads (Rural Secondary Recommendations). Then the sealed bids were opened. Joe Lawson had the highest bid for the forklift ($800), Jesse Bishop, Jr. had the highest bid for the Ford Tri Axle (big truck) ($2,500) and David Moore had the highest bid on the Topkick ($3,300). A motion was made and carried to approve the bids.
A motion was made and carried to approve adopting Willard's way (0.4 mile) and Mill's Branch Road (0.1 mile) into the county road system. The County has been taking care of them but they just need to be added to the official map of the county for 911 purposes. The court then discussed the closing of the park at nighttime. Judge Little said that it would hopefully alleviate some of the people that are going in at night and making a mess for the county workers to clean up in the mornings. There will be a sign on the locked gate that says “Trespassers will be Prosecuted”. A motion was made and carried to approve closing the park at night. Rec Center workers and county workers would have keys to the locks.
A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading of the Solid Waste Amendment. Some of the language had to be changed. The road foreman's report was presented to the magistrates. Judge Little asked the Magistrates to keep the foreman's reports because they could come in handy. A motion was made and carried to pay all legally incurred bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to approve doing transfers as needed (Jail Fund & Road Fund). Judge Little told the Court that he is wanting to try to get some inmates that will be picking up trash on the sides of the road. Jon Allen, Disaster Relief (DR) Consultant, was introduced to the Court. He said that he is trying to help the County to get what they can for FEMA.
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By:
Lisa Robinson
Editor
