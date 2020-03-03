Owsley County's Lady Owls basketball team had their senior night Thursday in their last home game of the season. The two seniors who were honored at the game were Adrian Bishop and Shelby Creech. Two ladies walked out with family to the center court to receive awards and memorabilia from the coaches and administrators to a big applause from the large crowd.
Clay County was the guest team in the house for the final home game. Owsley went into the game shorthanded with two players out of the lineup due to sickness. Starting guard Lexy Lynch, who averages 21 ppg, was out with flu-like symptoms and reserve Shelby Murray was out with strep throat.
Owsley trailed for most of the game against the bigger and deeper Clay County team. The Lady Tigers led 24-16 at halftime and 36-31 at the end of the third. But the Lady Owls kept plugging along and stayed within striking distance. Within the last seconds of the game Owsley trailed by 3 and sent Clay to the line for two shots. The Lady Tiger player missed both but her teammates were able to grab the rebound and after adding two free throws they won the game with a 53-48 victory.
Owsley shot 32% for the game and Clay was at 48%. Owsley hit three treys and Clay had four. Owsley was 9/12 on free throws and Clay was 15/27. Clay won the boards 40-27. Owsley forced Clay into 18 turnovers while themselves committing only 9.
Owsley scoring: Kenzie Herald 15, Carly Smith 13, Ameila murray 10, Mic Johnson 4, Kerissa Shouse 4, Aaliyah Lynch 2.
Kayla Mathias led Clay County with 27 points.
Owsley County Lady Owls advance to the championship game with a victory over Lee County Monday night in the first round of the 56th district tournament at Powell County. They will play Estill County, a winner over Powell County, in the second game.
