The season is nearly finished and the post-season tournaments are just around the corner but Owsley County's Lady Owls are sporting a 16-7 record after earning a split last week with Leslie County and Wolfe County. Another game scheduled for February 7 with Buckhorn was canceled due to weather and has been rescheduled for Thursday, February 13 in Booneville.
featured
Lady Owls Update - February 12, 2020
- By: Deron Mays Sentinel Sports Writer
-
-
The game with Leslie County brought a familiar figure to Owsley County's gym, Leslie County head coach Larry Sparks who coached the Owls boys team from 1990-95. Coach Sparks has one of the best 3 point shooters in the state in senior guard Lexy Meyers and Lady Owls' coach Travis Smith was very aware of her talent. He assigned Mic Johnson, one of his best defensive players, to guard Meyers and try to hold her in check. Meyers ended the game with 12 points, much below her season average, so Johnson did a good job with her assignment.
Owsley held a 24-20 lead at the half but the Lady Eagles owned the third quarter and outscored Owsley 13-7 and took a 33-31 lead going into the last quarter of play. The Lady Owls picked up the pace in the 4th and regained the lead, outscoring Leslie 20-13 in the period and won the game by a final score of 51-47.
Owsley was led in scoring by Kenzie Herald with 22 points. Lexy Lynch added 15 points, Carly Smith 8, Ameila Murray 4 and Mic Johnson 2.
Emily Bowling led Leslie with 16 points and Lexy Meyers had 12.
The following night Owsley played visiting Wolfe County, a team that they played early last month in Campton in the All A Regional Tournament and lost by 6 points. Owsley knew their main goal had to be to contain senior Lady Wolves guard Hailey Smith, who is averaging 25 ppg. As they did in Campton the Lady Wolves jumped out to an early lead by virtue of several 3 point baskets. They led 18-11 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 29-19 at the half. However, the Lady Owls regained some ground in the third quarter and outscored Wolfe 21-15. But the the Lady Wolves won the last quarter 12-11 and held on for a 56-51.
Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 17 points, followed by Kenzie Herald with 16, Carly Smith with 7, Ameila Murray with 7 and Mic Johnson with 4.
Hailey Smith came up big again for Wolfe, scoring 29 points.
Both teams shot the ball well, with Owsley hitting 46% of their attempts and Wolfe making 51%. Owsley made 4 treys and Wolfe had 6. Wolfe outscored Owsley in free throws 12-7.
Owsley is scheduled to play Knott Central in Booneville Monday, February 10, too late for this week's publication. They also have three more games this week. Tuesday they play Riverside Christian at home, Thursday Buckhorn at home and Saturday Betsy Layne at home. The Betsy Layne game has a 2:30 PM tip-off.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lady Owls Update - February 12, 2020
- Owls Basketball Update - February 12, 2020
- A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly with State Representative Cluster Howard
- PREVENTING CORONAVIRUS AND FLU
- a Different View by Betty Crabtree
- Kaylee Stall of Booneville has been accepted to University of the Cumberlands
- Booneville Resident Faces 20 Years in Prison
- Tech’s Gone Country, AR/VR in Rural Ed
Most Popular
Articles
- Booneville Resident Faces 20 Years in Prison
- Owsley County Circuit Court - January 15, 2020
- Tech’s Gone Country, AR/VR in Rural Ed
- Owsley County Citations January 15, 2020
- Booneville Resident Charged in Connection to Leslie County Deputy Shooting
- Kaylee Stall of Booneville has been accepted to University of the Cumberlands
- A Letter from the Mayor
- Lady Owls Basketball Report January 15, 2020
- PREVENTING CORONAVIRUS AND FLU
- Lady Owls Update - February 12, 2020
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.