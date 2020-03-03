Owsley County finished the regular season last week with two games. The Owls wrapped up the season with games at Buckhorn and with Jackson City in Booneville.
The Owls were cruising along very well in the first two quarters at Buckhorn, leading 28-22 at the half, but the Wildcats came out of the locker room after halftime with a charge that pushed them to a 23-9 advantage during the quarter and in the lead 45-37 going into the last period. Buckhorn won the fourth quarter 30-20 to post a final score of 75-57.
Both teams shot in the low 40% range for the game, a very respectable number. However, Buckhorn had a big advantage in points scored in the paint, winning that battle 44-26. Owsley was 14/19 from the free throw line and Buckhorn was 13/21. The Wildcats won the rebound stat 35-31.
Scoring for Owsley: Austin Evans 15, Trent Sebastian 11 to go along with 12 rebounds for a double-double, John Gibson 12, Brandon Lynch 12, Jake McCoy 7.
Buckhorn scoring: Christian Collins 22, Kobe Bowling 19, Jacob Blank 15.
Owsley County finished up the regular season at home Thursday, February 20 vs Jackson City. A good crowd was present for the final home game of the season. This was the second game with the Tigers this year with the Owls winning the first contest in December at a tournament in Buckhorn by a score of 77-65.
Owsley jumped out to a 6 point lead after the first quarter and held on to a 27-22 lead at halftime. But Jackson City owned the third quarter and took a 46-42 lead going into the last period. Owsley caught the Tigers and held a 1 point lead with a little more than a minute to play but back-to-back treys by the Tigers regained the lead for them and they held on to win 61-55.
Owsley shot 47% for the game and Jackson City 51%. Owsley had two 3-point makes and Jackson City had 8. Owsley won the boards 28-26.
Scoring for Owsley: Trent Sebastian 26, Austin Evans 13, John Gibson 8, Drew Noe 6, Brandon Lynch 2.
Slayden Sizemore led Jackson City with 23 points and Xander Terry added 15.
Owsley will next play at Powell County in the 56th district tournament on Tuesday, February 24 at 8:00 PM.
