Owsley County played Wolfe County Tuesday, February 4 in Booneville and played a very good game against a team that has been rated in the top 5 of the region all season. The Wolves are led by two of the best guards in the 14th region, juniors Jaz Johnson and Wilgus Tolson, and have a 16-7 record. However, on this night the Owls came ready to play. The Owls jumped on the Wolves early in the game and led 15-9 after the first quarter. Wolfe regrouped and regained a 1 point lead at the halfway mark, leading 23-22. The Owls hung with them in the third quarter but toward the end of the period Elijah Tolson of Wolfe nailed a couple of 3-pointers and gave the Wolves a little breathing room at 45-37 going into the last quarter. The Owls outscored Wolfe in the final period but came up on the short end of the score, losing 60-53. Owls freshman guard Jake McCoy made a shot from beyond the half court line as the horn sounded to end the game.
Owls Basketball Update - February 12, 2020
- By: Deron Mays Sentinel Sports Writer
The Owls had three players in double figures for the game. Senior guard Austin Evans was tops with 16 points. Jake McCoy scored 15 points and Trent Sebastian had 13. John Gibson added 6 points and Brandon Lynch had 3.
Wolfe had four players in double figures. Wilgus Tolson had 17 points, Jaz Johnson 15, Elijah Tolson 12 and Cody Peyton 10.
Both teams shot a good percentage, with Wolfe shooting 42% and Owsley 41%. Wolfe had 7 treys and Owsley 3. Wolfe was 13/17 from the free throw line and Owsley was 6/8. Wolfe had 30 rebounds and Owsley 28.
The Owls played Buckhorn in Booneville Thursday, February 6. The Wildcats have been on a hot streak lately with victories over Breathitt, Leslie, Estill, Pike Central and Powell. But on this night the Owls put together one of their best played games of the season. Senior Trent Sebastian was a warrior all night, making mid-range jumpers and an assortment of baskets in the paint. He finished the game with 33 point! The contest was close the entire game. Buckhorn held a 1 point lead after the first quarter and led 25-20 at halftime. Owsley won the third period by 2 points and the fourth period by 3 points to tie the game at 53-53 and send it into overtime. And the overtime period was a nip and tuck battle as well, with each team trading baskets. But in the end Buckhorn won the OT 12-11 and came away with a hard fought 65-64 victory. The fans from both sides certainly got their money's worth for the ticket cost with this game!
Besides Sebastian's 33 points the Owls had scoring from John Gibson with 13 points, Brandon Lynch with 9 and Austin Evans with 9. Kobe Bowling led Buckhorn with 22 points and Christain Collins, a 6'6 sophomore, had 18.
Owsley shot 49% for the game and Buckhorn 47%. Owsley made six 3-pointers and Buckhorn had 3. Owsley was 5/10 from the free throw line and Buckhorn was 10/15. Buckhorn had 29 rebounds to Owsley's 26.
Owsley's next game is at home Tuesday, February 11 vs Perry Central. They also play Dayton High in Booneville Friday, February 14.
