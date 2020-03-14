The Owsley County Owls, playing in the first regional tournament for the school in 10 years, faced Letcher County Central in the first round of the 14th Regional Tournament at Knott County Central on Thursday, March 5th. A good crowd of Owls fans traveled the 80 mile trip to Hindman to support the boys in maroon.
The Owls got off to a rocky start, falling behind by double digits in the first half. By the third quarter they trailed by as much as 20 points. Particularly tough on the Owls was the Cougars 6'5 forward Dylan Webb. He was difficult to stop from scoring around the basket and had numerous offensive rebound baskets. Webb ended the game with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
However, the Owls came charging back toward the end of the third quarter and throughout the last quarter. They eventually cut the 20 point deficit down to 5 point! Trent Sebastian was in the zone in this game! The 6'4 senior hit shots from all over the floor, ending up with 30 points on 6/8 shooting from behind the arc. However, the Owls had to expend so much energy with the press defense to claw themselves back into the game that it finally took some steam out of them and Letcher was able to hang on for a 73-62 victory.
Besides Sebastian's 30 points the Owls had 15 points from junior Drew Noe, 9 from senior Austin Evans, 5 from senior John Gibson and 3 from freshman Jake McCoy.
This was the last high school game for Owsley County seniors Trent Sebastian, John Gibson, Brandon Lynch and Austin Evans. Good luck in all future endeavors to these young men. Its been a joy to watch you play for the Owls!
