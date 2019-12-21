Owsley County's Lady Owls have played three games since the start of the season in early December, one a blowout of Oneida Baptist and the other two narrow road losses to strong opponents.
Owsley Lady Owls Update
Owsley County 83 Oneida Baptist 24
Knott County Central 76 Owsley County 68
Jackson County 65 Owsley County 62
Owsley opened up their season December 3rd at home vs Oneida Baptist and the game was never in doubt from the tip. Owsley rushed out to a 24-4 first quarter advantage and never was threatened in the game. The lead swelled to 49-18 at the half and the onslaught continued in the 3rd and 4th quarters as Coach Travis Smith emptied his bench. Final score was Owsley 83 OBI 24.
Owsley was led in scoring by Lexy Lynch with 30 points on 13/18 shooting. Carly Smith had 17 points, Ameila Murray 12 and 13 rebounds, Kenzie Herald 11 and 10 assist for a double-double, Mic Johnson 3, Kerissa Shouse 5, Addie Terry 2 and Shelby Murray 2 and 7 rebounds..
Some stats that stand out were Owsley shot 56% FG, had a rebounding advantage of 17, and scored 35 points off turnovers.
The Lady Owls next game was at 3-time defending 14th region champion Knott County Central, always a difficult place to play and tough opponent. Owsley had won the last two meetings between the two teams last year, once in the regular season and once in the All Classic, both games in Hindman. So, the Lady Patroits weren't taking Owsley lightly in this game.
The game started at a fast pace and stayed that way most the game. The lead went back and forth in the first quarter and at the end of the period Knott held a 14-13 lead. Knott used the 3 point shot very effectively to stretch their lead out to 33-25 at the half. Owsley came battling back however with some 3 point shooting of their own early in the third but Knott went on another run and led 57-44 at the end of three. Owsley made another charge in the forth quarter, closing to within 5 points, but Knott hung on to win 76-68.
Knott pressed the Lady Owls for most the game but Owsley plays basically four guards and handled the pressure fairly easily. Where Knott did most of their damage was from the 3 point line and the foul line. They made 11 treys and connected on 25/30 foul shots, scoring 58 of their 76 total points from those areas. Owsley made 8 treys themselves, with eighth grader Carly Smith connecting on 6 of those.
Owsley was led in scoring by Carly Smith who had 24 points and 5 rebounds. Lexy Lynch had 23 points on 10/14 shooting and 5 rebounds. Kenzie Herald scored 12 points and dished out 5 assists. Ameila Murray scored 2 and 7 rebounds, Mic Johnson 1 and 7 rebounds, and Kerissa Shouse 6.
Abby Maggard led Knott with 25 points.
The next game was played at Jackson County as part of the PRTC Classic and the Lady Owls played the host school, Jackson County. This was a fast pace game from start to finish with both teams pressing and running.The Lady Owls trailed at halftime 31-29 and the game continued to be close the reset of the way. In the end Jackson County held on to a 65-62 win as Owsley missed on a game tying 3 pointer as the horn sounded. Carly Smith led Owsley with 24 points, including six 3 point makes. She also had 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Lexy Lynch had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Kenzie Herald had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Mic Johnson had 4 points and 2 rebounds. Ameila Murray had 3 points and 7 rebounds and Kerissa Shouse had 2 points.
The Lady Owls have games this week at Cordia on Monday and at home vs Estill County Tuesday. Then its on to Gatlinberg this weekend for a Christmas tournament where they will play at least 4 games.
