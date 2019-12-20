Owsley County has played two games this season vs June Buchanan and Jackson County, with a third game against Jackson City postponed due to weather conditions. That game will be rescheduled. The Owls defeated June Buchanan at home 73-43 and lost at Jackson County in the PRTC Classic by 67-61. I don't have stats on the Jackson County game for this week's article but I will have that article in next week's Sentinel sports.
The Owls had no trouble dismantling June Buchanan from the beginning. They jumped out quickly to a 25-11 first period lead and was up 45-19 at the half. The second half was more of the same and Coach Gary Bowling was able to play his subs and cruise to the victory. Final score was Owsley 73 June Buchanan 43.
Owsley County shot the ball very well, 54% from the floor, and out rebounded their opponent 41-15. The Owls also had 21 assists as a team. Drew Noe was top scorer with 22 points on 10/13 shooting and had 12 rebounds for a double-double. Trent Sebastian also put together a solid game with 15 points on 7/15 shooting, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Brandon Lynch scored 14 points on 5/10 shooting, which included 4 3 pointers. John Gibson had 11 points on 5/7 shooting. Austin Evans scored 3 points, Seth Schott had 4 and Michael Finn 4.
Owsley County has a big game in Booneville Tuesday when district rival Estill County visits. The game is a double-header with the girls varsity. These district games are always very important because they determine seeding for the district tournament in late February. Come out and support the teams and cheer them on to victory. A season pass can be bought at the door for a mere $30 that cover entry to all girls and boys games this year, or you can by individual $5 tickets at the door.
