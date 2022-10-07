* Owsley County’s girls golf team played in the semi-state tournament in Winchester on Tuesday, September 27, along with the winners and qualifiers from regions 9, 10, 11 and 12. Due to the limited number of schools who have a golf team the KHSAA has only 12 regions in golf, not the usual 16 we see in basketball and other sports. Owsley County is the 11th region champions. Along with the Winchester site two other locations held a qualifying semi-state tournament as well, in Owensboro and Shepherdsville.

 

Recommended for you