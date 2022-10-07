* Owsley County’s girls golf team played in the semi-state tournament in Winchester on Tuesday, September 27, along with the winners and qualifiers from regions 9, 10, 11 and 12. Due to the limited number of schools who have a golf team the KHSAA has only 12 regions in golf, not the usual 16 we see in basketball and other sports. Owsley County is the 11th region champions. Along with the Winchester site two other locations held a qualifying semi-state tournament as well, in Owensboro and Shepherdsville.
The day at the Winchester Country Club was blustery and cool, which made for difficult golf. Most of the course’s fairways have many large trees lined on both sides. That type of layout placed paramount importance on accurate tee shots, and the high winds didn’t help in the effort. The Lady Owls struggled, as did many others in the tournament. At the end of the day freshman Addie Terry led her team with a score of 104, followed by junior Laya Lynch’s 117, junior Carley Smith’s 119, and seventh grader Delaney Smith with 143. Senior Jesslyn Bishop was unable to finish her round.
The top three team scores qualified for the next round of the state tournament in Bowling Green next week. Lexington Catholic edge out Madison Central for first. Mason County finished third. None of the Lady Owls qualified for the next round but all are back next year for another try at it.
In addition to the three teams heading to Bowling Green fifteen individuals could qualify. Kylah Lunsford of Lexington Henry Clay, who I have mentioned several times in my Sag reports because her mother Amy Osborne Lunsford is an Owsley County native, also qualified. She finished tied for third place on the day. The sophomore is rated in the top 10 golfers in the state and is one of the favorites to win the state championship next week.
Another Sag Hollow member who qualified for Bowling Green in the boys division was Zach Watterson of Lee County High. Zach was one of the top finishers last year at the state tournament in Bowling Green and will be in the mix for the championship this year.
Two other Sag members, Breathitt County’s Luke Bellamy and Weston Miller, participated in the tournament but narrowly missed making it to the next round.
* Matt Little won Tuesday’s Sag Hollow league play. Matt also won part of the team portion of the league when he drew Danny “Bear” Strong as a partner and their combined score tied them with Harley Roberts and Tim Pennington for the prize money.
* The latest Sag Tuesday league leaders in scoring average through last week are (1) Eric Mason (2) Randy Osborne (3) Cam Turner (3) Tanner Morgan (5) Brad Mullins (5) Jacob Anderson.
* For information about upcoming events or tee times the Sag Hollow phone number is 606-593-4653. Our Facebook page is Sag Hollow Golf Club. The website is saghollowgolf.com
