By: Deron Mays
It’s that time of year again for golfers! Spring has sprung and the golfers are making their way back to scenic Sag Hollow Golf Club for some fun and enjoyment on the course.
Although there’s been quite a few golfers playing all through the winter days that were above 40 degrees, the serious golf is just beginning because the course’s Bermuda fairways are slowly coming out of its brown dormant color and returning to its green look.
Flowers are blooming and the landscape is picturesque, particularly the bottom section of the course that has Buck Creek carving its way around five of the holes.
The weekly league and skins games are also back, with league play every Tuesday at 5:30 and skins every Thursday at 5:30.
The two league events played so far this year were April 6 with Lonzo Moore winning the league and Harley Roberts and Greg Kemper winning the team score, and the league on April 13 that had Eelan Bobrowski-Hall winning the league score and Eelan and Robert Smith winning the team portion.
The April 8 skins match had four winners. Roy Burton, Robert Smith, Jake Anderson and
Tanner Morgan winning holes, and the April 15 skins had Zach Watterson claiming two wins and Eric Mason one.
Playing fees will change to summer rates May 1. Nine hole rates will be $14, eighteen holes Monday-Friday $22, and weekend rates are $14 for nine and $26 for eighteen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.