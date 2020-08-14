* Sag Hollow Golf Club is hosting a golf scramble August 29, 2020 to raise money to help Trevor Addison with the costs of a long stay in a Lexington hospital. Trevor has been in the hospital since a motorbike accident last month. Trevor is a member of Sag Hollow and is well respected and thought of by the membership, and we all wish him as fast of a recovery as possible!
Sag Hollow New - August 12, 2020
- By: Deron Mays Sentinel Sports Writer
-
-
Registration for the scramble will start at 10 AM with a shotgun start at 11 am. Entry fee is $50 per person, $200 per team.
It will be an A-B-C-D setup and is a "Bring Your Own team" format. The teams must be approved by the course manager, Eric Mason so that they are as evenly matched as possible. Over $1500 will be awarded to the winners! Closest to the pins on the par 3's will be given prizes. 65 and older can play from the black tees, 75 and over, ladies, and juniors under 12 can play from the red tees. 64 and under will play the white tees. Call 606-593-4653 to sign up. Come out and have a great day of golf and let's all get together for a good cause!
* The 13th annual Ryder Cup match-play two day tournament between Sag Hollow and Beechfork will be played August 22-23. One day will be played at Beechfork Golf Club in Clay City and the other will be played at Sag Hollow.
* The All A 14th region golf tournament will be held at Sag Hollow on Monday, August 24. The rain date to reschedule will be the following day on the 25th.
* The weekly league play on Tuesday was a tie between Tanner Morgan, Jeff Sandlin, Jimmie Herald and Joe Hall. Each scored +3 points from their handicap score. The team portion was won by Jimmie Herald and Cody Pennington at +5. The closest to the pin winner was Roy Burton.
* The top 5 averages in the Stableford System league play are (1) Eric Mason 24 (2) Brad Mullins 23 (3) Robert Smith 21 (3) Randy Osborne 21 (3) Jeff Sandlin 21.
* Two skins were won Thursday in the weekly skins game. Jayden Baldwin and MacKindrick Little each won a hole, Little on number 2 and Baldwin on number 6.
* Call the clubhouse for any questions or tee times at 593-4653. Visit our saghollowgolf.com website or our Sag Hollow Golf Club Facebook site. Come to the Sag for a great golfing experience on one of the best 9 hole courses in the state!
