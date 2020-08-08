* Cody Pennington won Tuesday's league play with a +3 on the Stableford Scoring System used for league play. The team portion was won by Tony Burch and McKendrick Little with a +2.
The Stableford System is a points based scoring method that rewards points for good play. An eagle is worth 6 points, a birdie is 4 points, a par is 2 points and a bogey is 1point. Any score over bogey is a 0. An albatross is worth 10 points and a hole-in-one is also worth 10 points but both of these feats are extremely rare. Each golfer participating has a handicap score based on their previous rounds of league golf and their final result is based on what they score in relation to their handicap.
* The skins game held each Thursday did not have any winners this week as every hole played was a tie.
* The 13th annual Sag Hollow-Beechfork Ryder Cup match will be held the weekend of August 22-23. One day of play will be at Beechfork in Clay City and the other will be at Sag Hollow in Booneville. Each team will have 20 members and all play is match-play, somewhat similar to the Ryder Cup setup used by the USA vs Europe in their Ryder Cup competition.
* Sag Hollow is very proud of two of its young members that played in the World Championship 2020 in North Carolina on July 30-August 1. Nine year old Nathan Chapman shot an 80-78-73 (231) to finish 24th out of 110 participants at the Pinehurst No. 1course and seven year old John Matthew Chapman finished 55th out of 90 participants in his age group at the Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club. The boys are the sons of Jonathan and Kendra Chapman and the grandsons of John Paul Chapman.
* Another one of Sag Hollow's young members, nine year old Eelan Bobrowski-Hall, tied for 3rd place in his age division at the Winchester Country Club last week in a junior golf tournament. Eelan shot a 47. Eelan has put in much practice this spring and summer and played in most of Sag Hollow's weekly league events.
* One more youth has had a successful summer of golf and has ties to Sag Hollow is thirteen year old Kylah Lunsford of Lexington. Kylah recently finished 7th in a tournament at Elizabethtown Country Club at the Bruin Invitational. Kylah scored 75 on the par 72 course. The previous week Kylah won a two day tournament at Kearney Hills Links in Lexington with a two day total score of 75-75 (150). To illustrate how good Kylah's performances have been this summer she is not playing in her age group but rather is playing with girls in the 16-18 year old division. She is now preparing for her fall season of golf as an eighth grader on the Henry Clay Blue Devils team. Kylah is the top rated player for the Blue Devils. Kylah is the daughter of Chris and Amy Osborne Lunsford of Lexington and the granddaughter of Joyce and Raleigh Osborne of Booneville.
Call Sag Hollow anytime for information or tee times at 606-593-4653, or visit our website at saghollowgolf.com.
