Start of the Local Fire Department

This was submitted by Mr. Jack Long and his wife Genevieve. They said they would like to let people know how the fire department got started. Jack Long is a brother to former Mayor Charles Long.
In the 1960's, as per Clerk of the City Board of Trustees, letters were sent out to people living in the city limits and some surrounding areas to see if enough residents would be interested in a water and sewage system to their home. Most everyone was interested. From there on, he worked on the project from his office and all necessary papers were sent out by him as he was the City Clerk. All the City Board members had voted to start work and the system was completed and in operation in 1968. All the legal work was done by a lawyer in Louisville, Kentucky who was experienced in that type of work.
In 1970, Carl Reynolds had built a new building on a lot next to where the Family Dollar Store is located and it caught fire. There was a water and sewer system in the city at that time but no fire department. The building burned. Later, the Lions Club members decided they needed a fire department. A former citizen, Billy Clyde Moyers, of Burlington, Ohio said he had a 1940 Chevrolet Fire Truck in fair condition and said he would take $500.00 for it. The Lions Club bought the truck with donations from the people of Owsley County. Ollie Dooley and Mike Gabbard, both Lions Club members, drove to Ohio to get the truck. They drove it back to Booneville without any breakdowns. Lester Hall volunteered to do the repairs. The repairs were all done in Charles Long's garage when other work wasn't going on.
In 1972 the Lions Club had their meeting in the restaurant (called the Bus Station) and voted to start a fire department. The Lions Club members asked Jack Long if he would volunteer to be the Fire Chief and he accepted. He named the truck “Old Red” and purchased lettering for the door. The name of the fire department was “Booneville & Owsley County Fire Department.” The truck was stored in several buildings until a station was built by the county.
A meeting was held and several men volunteered to help when needed. The volunteers went to and had several training meetings. Their first fire run was to Herschel Harvey's on Hilltop where a car had wrecked and caught fire near his home. The fire was put out by six of the volunteers. In 1978, Owsley County and the City of Booneville decided to purchase a new fire truck and they asked Fire Chief Jack Long to submit specifications for the new fire truck. The specifications were typed up by his wife and submitted to the county and the city. A representative of Jack Cocke & Company of Mobile, Alabama was contacted and he made several trips to Owsley County before a bid of
$50,000.00 was made for the truck. This included boots, coats, hose and other equipment. He said it would take from 80-120 days for delivery. The county and city purchased land from Larry Bates for a fire station and a metal building was purchased and erected in 1980.
In 1980 the Fiscal Court voted to pay Jack Long $400.00 a month to take care of the fire station, equipment and trucks. He had taken care of the old fire truck from the start. He was Fire Chief until 1989 when he retired and turned in the keys. He also turned in a list of all the fire station equipment and vehicles in the building.
Jackie Eugene Long wants to say “thank you to the ones responsible for this recognition of my service to the Booneville-Owsley-County Fire Department and thanks to our organization and volunteers.
We were blessed that no one was hurt during this time though we had several close calls.”
Thank you Mr. Long for your service and dedication.
