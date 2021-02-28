State of Emergency Declared in Owsley County Due to Flash Flooding

According to the Owsley County Emergency Management Director, Edwin Pendergrass, a State of Emergency is deeclared for Owsley County due to Flash Floods. If you do not have to be out, please, stay home. Watch for fast rising water as this is a flash flood situation.
This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do NOT attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. (February 28, 2021 7pm)
