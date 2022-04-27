State Rep Fugate Announces $780,000 in Funding for Road and Infrastructure Projects in Owsley County

Owsley County will receive $780,000 in funding for road and infrastructure projects.
Today’s announcement comes in the final days of a legislative session that resulted in a fiscally responsible state spending plan that makes significant investments upgrading and replacing the state’s outdated infrastructure, including transportation, water and waste water, and broadband.
“Roads truly deliver us to a bright future. It is time for our infrastructure to be updated, so citizens can travel safely from place to place and that is what this legislation does. We are funding our future with HB 242 and I am proud to be a part of this historic investment for Kentucky,” said Representative Chris Fugate (pictured).
The funding is part of HB 242, which provides more than $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over the next two years. The measure also includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in Northern, Eastern, and Western Kentucky.
The Owsley County allocation is earmarked for the following projects:
- $350,000 to replace the bridge over Moores Fork and realign roadway
- $430,000 to reconstruct the intersection of KY 11 and KY 846
“Both of these projects will improve public safety by replacing
bridges and reconstructing an intersection. It will improve mobility, making it easier for people to get from place to place, knowing their roads are safe. Roads connect our rural areas with our cities which allow for people to come together and our communities to grow,” added Rep. Fugate.
In addition to HB 241, lawmakers also crafted a two year budget for Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet. That bill, HB 241, includes funding for programs like an additional $4 million to increase access to driver’s license and permit testing and $11.4 million to be divided equally among the state’s 54 general aviation airports.
“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow. We only have one chance to spend each dollar and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right,” House Speaker David Osborne added. “I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Representative Chris Fugate for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources available to us.”
Lawmakers will adjourn the 2022 Regular Session before midnight on April 14.
For further information about this legislation or any other actions taken by the Kentucky General Assembly, visit legislature.ky.gov.
