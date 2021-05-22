State Representative Bill Wesley handed out cleats to the Owsley County Baseball Team last week and hung out with them during their sports photo session, even wearing a team jersey.
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
