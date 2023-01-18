State Representative Chris Fugate Attend 1st Fiscal Court Meeting with New Administration

The regular monthly meeting of the Owsley County Fiscal Court was called to order by new County Judge Executive Zeke Little. He asked for a motion to accept the minutes from the previous meeting. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes as they were presented.
Dominic Johnson, County Treasurer, gave the monthly Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $267,326.15 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $52,797.44. The reason that the Road Fund has so much less is because we paid off the $200,000 loan from KaCo that we got when the flood of 2019 flood. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $1,375.26 and the L.G.E.A. Fund has a cash balance of $35,794.38. The Solid Waste Fund has a cash balance of $14,953.26 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $323.98. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $235,944.12. A motion was made and carried to approve the Treasurer's Report.
A motion was made and carried to approve the Board Members for the Public Library.
The second reading of the Trash Ordinance was done. Judge Executive Zeke Little said, “The Solid Waste is in the red $7,000 for the month of November. I do not want to have to bid the trash service to some out of county company. I want to keep our people working and save as much money as we can. The only other thing
to do is charge an additional $2 on each garbage bill. You can still dump at the county dump but you will now have to pay $10 per truck load.” You can still put all your garbage out for pick up once a week (no limit on number of bags) for $14/month. Other counties around have a bag limit and cost more per month (from $17-$22 per month). We want to keep it in our county if we can. The rate for dumpsters is as follows: Monthly rate: 4 yd--$71.65/monthly, 6 yd--$105/monthly and 8 yd--$143.39/monthly. The weekly rate is as follows: 4 yd--$23.33, 6yd--$105, and 8 yd--$46.67. A motion was made and carried to approve the second reading of this Solid Waste Ordinance. A motion was made and carried to approve Willard Thomas as Road Supervisor.
A motion was made and carried to approve paying all legally incurred bills. A motion was also made and carried to do transfers as needed.
State Representative Chris Fugate told the Court that he was happy to be here in Owsley County and to be a part of this County. “I am excited about working with the Fiscal Court, the Mayor of Booneville and their Court just to see what we can get started as far as economic development. Tourism is the big thing right now. I have with me, the Executive Director of the First Frontier Appalachian Trails, Scott Smith. Owsley County is on the Trail Authority Board as a voting member now. The County Judge or his designee can attend the meetings. The next meeting is on the 26th of January at 1:00 in Breathitt County.”
A motion was made and carried to approve the transfer of the Partial Tax bills from Sheriff Lynch to Sheriff Roberts.
A motion was made and carried to approve a special session to approve the Court Clerk and Sheriff's Budgets. It was scheduled for January 23rd at 10:00.
Lesa Marcum also told the Court that she is working with Scott Melton from KRADD. He is going to try to write a grant to get all the 911 addresses corrected in Owsley County. This could potentially help get more funding for Owsley County. Lesa stated that she is trying to work with the Court to get this done. Judge Little told the court that Jerry McIntosh was appointed as the Emergency Manager Coordinator.
Sandy Dunahoo of Nesbitt Engineering was the last to address the Court saying, “The City has submitted a grant application to the Appalachian Regional Commission to begin doing some of the Bates block. There needs to be some money for rehabilitation. Thanks to Senator Stivers and Representative Fugate, there was some money in last year's budget bill and the directive was to make that seed money and leverage it and find other funds so that there could be a greater investment in the block and make something you can all be proud of. So the application would include stabilizing the roof with the entire block. It is hard to do anything with a roof that is leaking and lots of problems. Then to begin work on the first third of the building which is the part adjacent to the fire station. That application was submitted along with 99 other good applications. So we will be competing for funding for this project. It is not sure what businesses will be in this building yet.”
BY: LISA ROBINSON - EDITOR
