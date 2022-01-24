Stephany Thompson Obituary

Stephany Thompson age 35, passed away Monday January 17, at her residence in Beattyville, KY
Stephany was born February 17, 1986 in Goshen, IN, a daughter to John Hall and Lillie Ritchie. Stephany was a factory worker employed at Richmond Automotive. Her greatest love was for her Children and family.
Stephany is survived by her parents, 2 daughters; Brooklyn Thompson, and Brianna Thompson both of Beattyville, KY,1 sister Brandie Hall, of Beattyville, KY, along with many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandparents; RB Ritchie, May Hall,1Aunt; Helen Bowling
Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 22, at 11:00 AM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor William Owens officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hall Ritchie Cemetery, located in Yellow Rock Community of Lee County.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.