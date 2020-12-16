Stories You and I Want to Tell

It was 1972 when Shel's girlfriend told him their relationship had been nothing but a friendship and she was engaged to be married to another in a few days. Being desperate to salvage the affections of the girl he loved, he made a phone call to her mother. Hoping she might intercede as she always seems to approve of their affair.
Sadly, the mother told him to please leave her daughter alone. She did not want to see her start crying and maybe break off her chance at the happiness she deserved. It was obvious that Mom was not on his side. The girl left that night on a train and joined her husband to be in Galveston. She started a new life and Shel was no longer in the picture. Strange, but the daughter was nearby when Mom was on the phone but she never knew who the conversation was with. In later years, she would indicate that if they had talked, it might have been different.
Broken-hearted and depressed, Shel did the one thing that he was good at. He sat down and wrote a song about the conversation with his ex-girlfriend's mother. That song was pretty much verbatim, as the mother herself would indicate in later years. "Please, Mrs. Avery, I just got to talk to her. I'll only keep her awhile. Please, Mrs. Avery, I just want to tell her goodby." So goes some of the words to that song.
You see, "Sylvia's Mother" is what's known as an autobiographical song. It's a song written by someone about an event that actually happened in their life. Many songs are of that nature. This was only one of many songs that Shel Silverstein wrote. So, as you rode the highways in the early seventies with your honey by your side, you no doubt heard the guy with the eye patch and his group belting out Shel's songs. I am referring to Dr. Hook, who accompanied my generation along our early musical pathways. While Sylvia's Mother was a favorite of all the Hookster's songs, my favorite is and always has been "Only Sixteen." Yes, you guessed it. I have been listening to a few oldies today...and as Sylvia's Mother says, "thank you for calling, sir, won't you call back again" and then that dang operator wants forty cents more.
