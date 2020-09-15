My home county of Owsley, has been blessed by so many wonderful and strange personages. Many of those came from Upper Buffalo and its tributaries. By no means though, were they singularly from that area. The creeks and rivers of the entire county have had their share. Many of those old timers I remember from my youth, but others I never knew or recall. I have, over the years, heard so many stories about their life from others, that I can't help but take note.
Reynolds Vires, from the Left Hand Fork, is one of those folks from the past that over time I kept hearing about. He was certainly, from what I keep being told, a unique individual. He's one of those folks that kept cropping up in tales that I heard and really piqued my interest. A very talented man from many stand points...such as corn liquor making, hunting, and all around lovers of nature. He was further known by the young boys in the area as an expert in the Artisan Art of Bow Making-bow making, as in cross bows, straight bows, or compound bows. He made bows for hunting, or simply for pleasure shooting. He would spend many hours, weeks, or months sometimes, exquisitely bringing that bow to perfection. Most of the young men on the creek would end up with a gift from Reynolds in the form of a bow. When I first started asking around about Reynolds and his bows, I must say how surprised I was, that many of those gifts he delivered are still in the hands of those that received them. Bill Gabbard and David Gabbard, have confirmed that they still possess their Vires made bows today.
Checking out his crafts and the endeavors he was involved in, I have listened to many stories, but for all practical purposes, I am here dwelling on the bows alone. Recently I went and talked to Buster Vires, Reynold's grandson. Buster was raised by his grandparents, and if any one should know about his Grandpa, then he should. One of the stories I had heard so much about was Reynolds submission of one of his bows to a big Archery Company. He was proud of his skill, and mailed one for their opinion, and hoped to get some praise and recognition for his skill. I have heard over time a few names for the Company that got the honor of seeing that bow. Buster was not sure, but he thought it was a Bear Archery Company. A leader in the long time field of selling and marketing bows and their related components. A few weeks slid by, and no word was forthcoming. a few more weeks and the disgruntled bow maker had mostly given up. Then a letter came, which he eagerly ripped open to see what their thoughts were on his skill. The letter was in the form of an apology for their delay in getting back to him. They went on to say the reason was that their research and development department had been busy studying and testing his bow. Furthermore, the letter stated that they were pleased to inform him that the company was delighted with the results. The letter went on that if an agreement could be reached, as relating to the price, they would be interested in signing a purchase contract for five hundred. As Buster related to me, the old man was flabbergasted and appalled. Who the Hell do they think I am? I 'm one man, working alone. It takes me many days to produce one of those bows. A few years I might make a hundred, but what they ask is out of the question. I don't know, nor no one seems to remember, if the company ever returned the bow, or if it's lying somewhere in their company museum.
I, also, have heard this story and been reminded of the Robinson family, the Duck Dynasty Klan. Who, in love with making their own unique Duck Calls, let one get into the hands of some well to do Duck Hunters. Those hunters in turn kept buying and sending their friends to buy those calls and made the family incredibly wealthy. They set up a manufacturing facility and enjoyed the good life. I am wondering, by some quirk of fate, did Reynolds Vires, Owsley County, and the Left Hand Fork of Buffalo miss out on a great Bow Making Dynasty...
