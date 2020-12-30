Stories You and I Want to Tell

It's been a beautiful day, though a little colder than one would wish. Nonetheless, us old Codgers do love the sun. It's a God-given gift to us. In my own case, the day has been sort of hum dum...one of those days where I feel like I have let a little precious time slip by without doing anything constructive.
The Biblical words, "Be still" would surely apply to myself today. That being said, I have, as I most often do, saw blessings today. God has given me much, beginning with allowing me to arise this morning to greet another new day. There's been family, food , shelter, friends and pets. My monthly bills have been met and, as always, I am gifted with a little extra to run around on and in a sense, waste.
Riches in money don't even cross my mind, because I have always been so wealthy in other ways. Having said that, I always recognize the many blessings I don't notice or see. I have not seen any disappointments to speak of today, nor have I had to face any sorrows. No calamities, such as touching others by way of sickness, death, heartbreak, etc. came my way. Even the shadows on my mind have not invaded my space as they sometimes do.
Yes, I have been blessed more by what I did not see or experience today, even more so than what I actually experienced. When one actually thinks about it, the blessings he's unaware of, are probably the greatest he receives. Those too, are precious gifts from God and should be seen as such. One should be very thankful for bad things that did not happen to him or her. They should be thankful for the shelter of angels' wings, that protected them on each finished day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.