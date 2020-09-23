I'm up, looking out the window and drinking my coffee. I've already had my dogs out, turned my chickens loose, and fed the cats. It's Sunday morning about seven o-clock and I'm very thankful to be able to see the sunshine filter through the window. The next thing I do today will be to have my morning bowl of oat meal. Then following that, I will take a brief shower and head to Church. As is true with all humans, my life is a pretty well set routine. It deviates little from day to day. The only exception is that some days, I awake feeling better than others. If you are a person of senior status, then you know well that this does happen. Otherwise, unplanned events crop up and that too will send me in another direction. I did the same routine yesterday and saw the same wonderful sunshine.
Then it being Saturday, I headed out seeking a few junk sales. Going down the long stretch of highway fifty two towards the Kentucky River town of Irvine. I was surprised to run into a dense fog. My early morning beauty had instantly been blocked out and my visibility cut substantially. It created a little negativity in my mind, because that much fog is not that common in late June, especially around my area. I had to slow down and I felt a shadow of disappointment creep over my soul. That first encounter with the fog descending and dampening my spirits sent my mind into thinking about fog in general. I may have very well used the wrong word in describing the fog, as ascending would most likely be the right description. This fog obviously was river fog and going upward, not downward.
Having been a sailor in those far back years of my youth, I knew a little about fog. I have seen fog in different modes. It can appear in different forms and patterns. Not all fog is the same. Like mentioned above, there is fog that comes from the surface of rivers and lakes. Then there is fog that seems to creep in as a wave, or a more appropriate word would be fog bank. Other times, fog can appear to descend downwards.
Encountering all this decrease in my vision got me to thinking back to an old ship and crew I served on in the early seventies. On that particular morning, I had gotten up to start my eight to twelve watch at the helm. I knew it would be a busy morning in the wheel house as we were entering a harbor and had a mile or two of buoys to transverse through. The first thing I noticed as I stepped out on deck was the fact that there was a pretty dense fog. I headed back astern to where the galley was to catch some coffee and a little to eat before taking on my four hour shift. It was as I was walking along the rail that I heard the clanging of those buoys, and how fast the sounds seemed to come and go. It occurred to me that the ship seemed to be moving way too fast through this narrow channel, and being encased in a fog bank. Entering the galley I encountered a few of my ship mates and they too seemed a little concerned. Well, each of us knew this was a heavy traffic area. I finished my breakfast and made my way forward. Starting up the ladder to the pilot house, I met the third mate coming down, and expressed my concern. He laughed slightly and said, “It's ok, Eddie. The old mans up there handling everything and he has been handling ships for many years. You will see in a few moments.” In those few moments, I was about two thirds up those steps when I popped out of the fog into a beautiful ray of sunshine. All around me was brightness, and above was a blue and cloudless sky. From the pilot house one had a wonderful view, and the fog, even though dense, merely hung a few yards above the surface of the water. The light house, most of the buoy tops, and the close shoreline were displayed clearly. Any ships or crafts being met would be clearly in view. From this point, most everything was clear and visible and one no longer had the feeling they were hurtling through the darkness or the unknown. My early morning depression and down trodden feelings seemed to drift away when I recalled this and other incidents with real fog in my life. It reminded me, there is a God given recipe for those disheartening days, if one can just pull himself above the fog for a clearer look. I had a good day yesterday, even if the morning started out a little shaky. Here's hoping that you too, should you have awoke in a dense fog today, rise above it and get a brighter view.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.