Stories You and I Want to Tell

I know some are going to disagree but where the heck are the insects going? I have five old sheds and buildings in this place and for forty years I have fought swarms of wasps, dirt dobbers, and a score of other insects every spring, including hornets, yellow jackets. Now, for the past two or three years, there is nothing here. My yard is also full of trees and it's been a great joy to sit late in the evening and listen to the tree frogs. This year they, too, are silent,which means scarcity is going beyond the insects.
I have been an outdoor nature lover all my life and every year I always got a few stings, from stumbling into a yellow jacket's nest. I ramble even today around a five or six county area in the outdoors. There is strangely a silence out there that I find really eerie. I do have carpenter bees still on hand, but for how long I don't know.
There are a couple of acres behind my house and I allow a friend to cut it for hay. I keep a walking path mowed through it. I walked it yesterday - a large field with a lot of wildflowers. It was my hope to find a honey bee, but I saw nothing in that field of green and multicolored flowers... not a grasshopper, a butterfly or anything with wings or without.
I am blessed with many birds, but being in Buffalo this week, I found it worse than here. There were no birds in my yard there, no wasps, no hornets, not even a yellow jacket. And the last two times I walked, each time I found dead crows, not a blemish or ruffled feather on them, just as if they had sat down and died. Then my neighbor informed me that other kinds of birds were being found on the gravel road, sometimes sitting sick, and refusing to fly, then later, the dead body appeared.
Once, wasps were my biggest pest there, but no more - with the exception of a strange yellow wasp, with black rings and very aggressive - there are none. The thunder along the creek from big frogs went silent several years ago, and this year I don't hear the peepers along the ditches. That is another sound I always found soothing in the late evening hours.
In short, I found myself sitting in the middle of thousands of acres of national forest that once was alive with sounds, night and day, gone silent. It's a trend I've noticed over the past few years and this time in Buffalo, I saw none of the monarchs, that even last year was shown by the hundreds. I'm praying that maybe they are just late, but I know that is just a vain hope. Leaving my porch light on overnight, I discovered when daylight came, only a few months, minor and small ones were stuck to the walls around the light. A few years ago, they would have numbered in the hundreds - many of the beautiful and rare ones. I took a can of sugar pop and placed it in my yard for a few hours, nothing came to it. I did not draw one single insect.
I know somewhere, some of you have probably got a few bees and yellow jackets and wasps. But I can assure you, they are like the honey bee leaving the scene. Something is wreaking havoc with the Natural World...I haven't seen a honey bee at my house in three or four years, a hornet in five or six, and the past two, I haven't encountered a yellow jacket. Now the butterflies and moths and in some locals the birds. What is going on? Does anyone else notice this or am I paranoid? I recall Rachel Carson writing a book in the sixties, called Silent Spring. It's really here. At least in the area I've been traveling. Insects have been around far longer than man...his demise is not good news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.