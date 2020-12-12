Stories You and I Want to Tell

I think having an early cup of coffee, and it not being daylight, is probably close, if not, the best part of my day. It's at this time that I unfold the scroll for the forthcoming day. I think of options, of things I need to do, things I want to do, and of course the ever present things I feel I have to do.
My biggest concern is that I live this day, not in the past, nor in the future, but in the everlasting light of this moment. I am reminded this morning before my day gets fully underway, that today is a great day and a special one for me. I would also think it's a special day for many of my friends and loved ones. If you are able to arise, and sit quietly and serenely as I am at this moment, then you are a very fortunate person indeed.
This day is far removed from yesterday, and far behind tomorrow. It's a new period in time to renew and be thankful. We not only should enjoy, but must, because it's really the only day we can hope for. In just a brief few hours it will be gone, far behind, and it will never return. Spend it wisely, have a few laughs, give some comfort to others, share a smile and most of all don't let the dark side of human nature take over. I know the last sentence is sometimes not easy to do, but remember, this is a day that God has made for us, and we should honor him by at least making the best of such a great gift.
