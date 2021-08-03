By: Eddie Dean
Rain here this morning or rain again I should say. I know one should be thankful that this is occurring, but sometimes we forget that rain is probably one of God's greatest gifts. That's especially true for us older folks. We like lots of sun and light. If I let my guard down, a few days of clouds and rain will dampen my spirits. I have to remind myself that in a short time, it being summer, I will probably be praying for rain.
There are so many places right now where folks would eagerly exchange places with us and gladly accept all the moisture we have. I don't know if it's the dampness itself that evokes those downward trends in my spirits or the constant dissatisfaction that many of us older people face daily. It seems for the past several years I am never happy with the weather. It's too hot, it's to cold, it's too wet, it's too dry. As relating to weather, a perfect day is rare for me and when one does come, it seems that some way I will attempt to find fault.
One changes in the latter years and their perception of events deviates from those of former years. I was in an old barn of mine on Buffalo yesterday listening to the drizzle on the tin roof. For a brief spell, I was transferred backwards to younger times when weather hardly, if ever, entered one's mind. Us kids merely sought out a rock shelter, or the barn, hayloft , corn crib etc and life and fun went on.
On days like this, I take stock and remind myself that many of my most cherished memories are those of rainy days and nights. Walking and hiking in the forest on such days as this would, at one time, allowed my spirits to soar. I am starting to think that maybe, just maybe, old age makes one unhappy and unsatisfied with much. I do, however, remain thankful and if I could, I'd gladly share some of this blessed rain with all those drought stricken states out west.
For a little while yesterday, I was happy in that old barn listening to the drizzle of the rain. The soft music it created as it came in contact with the tin brought back memories of just how special rainy days can be. Old barns themselves can evoke a ton of nostalgia and couple that with the drumming of the falling rain, it becomes down right pleasurable. “Now children, its raining but you can go to the barn and play. I've got chores to do, so scatter along..." For a moment yesterday, I heard my Mom's voice. It made me smile. Folks today would think that sort of abusive, but it was a language of love. Enjoy your life today folks, rain can be good. I've just reminded myself of that.
