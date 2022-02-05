By: Eddie Dean
I'm sure that others, in their seventies and beyond, have discovered the harsh realities that I have. That reality being, that we have lost a lot of the zest, excitement and taste for life that has accompanied us on much of the journey. The Loss of Old Friends seems to be a weekly and daily occurrence, as we watch them depart, on the highway of life's exit ramps.
The Clarity of our minds, which at one time was super charged to grasp the most complex details and ideas, has deteriorated to the point where we spend a lot of time trying to decide what it was that we were looking for a few moments ago. Yet, if asked, we can usually give someone much detail about where we were at and what we did in a certain month fifty years ago.
We have discovered that old age is not what Grandpa and Grandma Walton has led us to believe. Many days we simply do not feel good and can't understand why. The aches and pains are there and we wonder why. Doctors become the center focus of our life, and we eagerly seek them and their meds to give us relief and prolong what in some cases, a life that may, and probably will, soon become worse than the death we fear so much.
Now, it's not my point to make such negative remarks and thoughts on a Sunday morning, but much of what I say is true. The reality is, it's not going to get any better for us old folks, no matter how much you hear the healthcare issue thrown out by politicians seeking the senior votes. No doctor has ever saved a life...nor has their medications. They have, in essence, prolonged ones days and even years in some cases. But in the end, we must all give up the ghost. I am of course not denying that there are many medical miracles that have allowed some to live from young age to old, and in essence saved a lifetime.
I am primarily dwelling on those of us in the Senior range. These thoughts this morning are coming from the fact that I have seen so many of my relatives and friends that I knew for my entire life depart in the last few years. I can now pretty much say, I have more friends departed than I have still hanging around. It's a joy though to know that one still has close friends, even if it gets down to one or two. I have had a few relatives and friends this year and last who had to face that dark hooded figure known as cancer. When being informed it was advanced and treatments could only prolong their time a few months they opted to forego any treatment. I admire them for that and I am not sure I could make that decision. They now lie in peace and pain free. I am thankful for that and by the same token I am thankful for some of my friends who caught it a little early and are now going to have a few remaining years of life, pain free.
We old folks have to face hard decisions at times, but from what I have seen in my lifetime, we, like our parents were, are a pretty hardy generation and can in most cases do so calmly. I have no idea what I'm trying to say, I suppose on this early Sunday morning I'm just rambling off some incoherent thoughts . I'm being a little negative I know and I don't wish to give the impression that life is no longer worth living when one gets old. After all, I have friends much older than I who seem possessed with much zest and love for living and some still feel remarkably well. I have my days, but overall, outside of a substantial loss of energy these past few years, I seem to do very well. Keeping a bright mental outlook I find more challenging than the infirmities of the body aging. Nonetheless, I continue to seek and search for beauty each and every day. Excitement, too, I still look for and each and every available hour I point out to myself the happy points in my present life. Sure there are negatives, but taking the time to research where ones at, the positives most always, at least in my case, far outweigh the bad.
So to my old friends and family out there, we are all in the same boat, headed on the same journey and I am eternally grateful that you were there to help navigate the way. We will get there, some earlier , some later. Either way, we will always be comrades, be it here or there. It's my hope that you find some wonderful truths and beauty on your way today.
