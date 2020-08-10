I don't recall the year, but it would have to have been in the low to mid seventies. I was traveling South on an early Summer Morning. Having been driving all night, I was tired and hungry. Being somewhere in my mid twenties, I found the travel on the nation's highways exhilarating. Daylight was just spreading her tentacles over the large city of Detroit when I came through that city. Seeing an exit, I skipped over a few lanes and took it.
Near the bottom of the ramp was a restaurant and motel combo and it was into their parking lot I entered. The first thing I noticed was that there were only a couple of civilian vehicles, and about eight police cars. Walking by those cars I noticed most had the headlights out, the windshields broken and gone, large dents on the hoods and doors. Some even had the paint burned off in places. Now, at that age I did not listen to the news. Besides I had a new car, with one of those new cassette players, and that being the rage at the time-it was that player that constantly blared, not the radio. Inside that place was the most motley crew of officers I had ever seen, or seen since.
They had on a vest, helmets were discarded along the tops of the table, and none had a smile, nor did any laughter issue from those folks. It was an odd place to be, but being inside now and seated, I felt I had committed myself and gave my order to the middle aged black waitress. I had finished my meal and was concentrating on my coffee, when the movement of the officers, getting up, and gathering their gear, got my attention.
I suppose I had noticed it before, but in youth we don't pay that close attention, or in my case I did not register the fact in my mind until then, that these were all black officers. I noticed a shadow fall over my table and I looked up to see a large officer, with Sargent's stripes on his arm hovering over me. I will never forget that guy's face. It was tired, anguished looking, and his eyes were red from what I suppose was lack of sleep. I can even now see those eyes. They were so red, I thought of hot coals in a fire pit. With close cropped hair, now full grey, I felt he looked like someone's Black Grandpa, who was angry with the Grandchild and ready to scold.
Of course, now I realize forty something would have been his actual age. "Traveling young man," he asked? Then followed quickly by, "where to North, South, West or East?" I was never one to be intimidated by the Police, so I politely answered "South." "Good,” he said. “Don't even think of going East from here. Just a block from where you are has seen Hell nights for two days in a row. About a half mile from where you sit a Polish guy was dragged from his car and beaten to death by rioters last night. In that direction, a white man has not a chance and they hate us, as well, not for our color, but for us of color having the job we have-they try their best to kill us with thrown bricks, gasoline filled bottles, and any other method they can think of.
We could not protect you, but from here we can see your ramp you need to take and if you choose to leave as we do, we will watch until you get on. That was Detroit, Michigan. My first encounter with something that would in the future only become common. Rioters, looters and tearing down of Black Neighborhoods. Assault on cops of any color. Funny, but a friend shared a post about a black officer, and the prejudice he encounters among his own, and it brought back memories of that far ago day. Post sometimes does that to me, bringing back scenes I have forgotten about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.