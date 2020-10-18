The old Indian chief lay propped up on a moth eaten blanket. His smoke blackened faced shown with many folds and wrinkles. His voice faltered as he talked and his hands trembled. The location was in the far reaches of Upper Buffalo Creek.
The night was cold and a slow,chilling rain was falling. Surrounding the elderly Indian was four white men. Two of those pioneers were Bakers, and the other two were Gabbards. In the hand of one was a sheet of paper, and they were trying to explain to the chief that he needed to sign. They had many beads and trinkets that they were willing to give to his tribe if he would sign. They did not mention to the elderly and frail Indian, that it also stated that for those beads he was giving up the title to that big tract of land known as Kentucky.
The old Chief waved them away and turned his face. "I die now," he said, " and it is my order that my two sons, White Bear and Falling Rocks may sign and make white man's treaty legal." Then he made a small sigh, and his life expired. The men were now desperate and offered a great reward for White Bear and Falling Rocks. Before too many moons passed, the son known as White Bear was located and persuaded to sign. However, many years went by, and the illusive Falling Rocks could not be found. Over the years, the white men went ahead and forced the Indians off the land by a treaty worthless because of one missing signature.
Then a time came when Kentucky became a state, and the sly politicians, wishing to avoid the precarious legal position they found themselves in, ordered all state agencies to resume the hunt for Falling Rocks. Over time all was forgotten and the state backed off. However, there was one state agency that worked out in the remote boondocks, and they never did get the order to cease. That was the state transportation cabinet and that is why after all these years they still pursue the hunt. As you travel the roads of East Kentucky you still see the signs telling people to watch for "Falling Rocks."
............I am just practicing my rewriting and making up of History, which is going to be the popular thing now.
