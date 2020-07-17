Along the banks of Upper Buffalo one can still find old time foot paths, now over grown with brush and trees.
Not used in years I find them attractive as scenic hiking trails. Most often they are over shadowed by Giant hemlocks and Mountain laurel. , a couple of species of plant life that I find adds great beauty to my favorite creek.
The Hemlocks now are in Great danger, I am finding many already dead, others in the death process.Like the white pines before , an invasive bug has arrived and there is no antidote in sight. These trees are a sheltering place for the great owls and many other types of birds. Especially during winter.
Their demise is not a good omen for the forest of these mountain. We are loosing too many trees to invasive insects.
It's sad to think that future generation will never know the beauty and feel the comfort of a grove of hemlock timber.. Though I can't remember the huge Chestnut trees , I heard my parents and others tell about those giants.How the mast from the trees would cover the forest floors several inches deep..how there was no need to feed the hogs, they would forge and grow fat , along with numerous other animals and livestock..all one had to do was let them roam the mountain sides. I find myself walking these ancient trail and trying to visualize how they must have appeared when those hardy settlers walked where I am walking. What was it like to see those Chestnut trees that were always described as being dominant in the forest , and casting such a large shadow.
Before Me , it was my father that grew up on these trails, and before him , my Grandfathers..it was they that knew the Chestnut...but long before their generation others walked here..men who, if they had names, have been long forgotten..some were known as long hunters..and those Chestnuts drew the game that brought them. Before that time though, there were the Indians and before them the ancient ones silently made their way. .all saw those chestnut trees and many laid at night under the Hemlocks that today are leaving the scene. ..I have no doubt the Spaniards too visited here as
I recall the nice metal spanish style spear with its metal handle that my brother Albert found in an old plowed field one day..It was played with along the creek until at some point it disappeared..They glided through silently, leaving no sign, casting furtively glances as they progressed..Some left..some died here under lone rock shelters along the creek. Their bodies being devoured by the wild animals and their bones scattered by the vultures and left lying under the great forest.
There are many ghost on these trails and they travel alone now..no human company to walk along in companionship...the loss of the hemlocks is devastating to us wilderness lovers, but to the forest that it's such an integral part of..its very much a disaster..Like the giant Chestnuts its going to leave a void that will never be filled....when a species of nature die,,there is consequences for other species...a forest is not counted by individual trees, but is a living entity unto itself..So if you love the forest,,take time to show your children the beauty of one of Kentucky's most beautiful trees,,while there is time. Let them regard it so one day they may honor their children with stories and memories of this gentle giant. .and if you are in the area, there is no better place than along the old foot paths on Buffalo.
