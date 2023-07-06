By: Chris Dooley
Dr. Seuss once famously said that you don’t know the power of a moment until it becomes a memory. It’s one of my favorite quotes and it rings so true to many situations in our lives. When you’re sitting around a kitchen table eating supper with the people you love, maybe it just feels like a routine that you do once a week. But when one of those people around that table are gone and their chair sits empty, you realize just how much you miss it and want to spend time with them again.
I feel like we don’t spend enough time with the people that we love. Another famous quote I saw someone share online said “When I die, don’t say you wish heaven had a phone, when you don’t even call me down here.” Wow! Those are harsh words but still very much true. People often fall out of touch with each other for different reasons in life. Some because they get married and have families of their own. For other people, it might just be growing older and moving away from the hometown you grew up in. Sometimes, it might even be a grudge or hard feelings that people never got over. Point being, situations change and people change with them.
Now, you might have noticed that this topic has become something I talk a lot about. The reason for that is because it’s near to my heart. The past few years I feel like my social life has taken a nosedive for the worst. I have pictures of myself and my friends on one of my old cell phones and I look at them from time to time. Sadly, most of the people in those pictures with me have become strangers to me now. The smiles on our face when we took the pictures together tell a story of a more simple time. We were young, free and living in the moment. A lot of those pictures were before Covid stopped the world in its tracks and changed everything for the worse. People stopped talking, they stopped getting together and they pretty much stopped everything. I can remember seemingly just a few years ago in 2019 I had plans every weekend to do something with people. Now it feels at times like I’m just an astronaut floating around up in space that the world below has forgotten about.
Nothing made the power of moments more evident recently than Fathers Day a couple weeks ago. I have a framed picture collage on my wall I got for a gift and it’s full of pictures of me and my dad from different stages of life. The first couple of them were when I was a real little boy, just coming into the world and still having to be held. My dad was in his prime then, he had really dark hair and a dark mustache. He was muscular and had a dark complexion. Me? I was just a little wild haired boy with a couple of jagged teeth in a pair of my pajamas. The smile on my face was pure joy, like there was nowhere I’d rather be in the world than sitting on the couch with my daddy. Man, I miss those times. One of the best pictures I ever took with my dad was in 2016 on fathers day up at my dad’s side of the family’s home. It wasn’t a month or so later we found out about his cancer diagnosis, it was before everything changed all of our lives forever. But even though the inside of his body was terminally sick, you couldn’t tell it by the look on his face. We stood side by side, man to man. The little boy that he held in that photo so many years before? I had become a stocky husky built man that looked just like my daddy. It’s been over 5 years now since he’s been gone and a billion dollars couldn’t buy that picture.
We also got another health scare with my papaw recently, he had to spend a few days in the hospital and get straightened back up. Anytime you need an ambulance to take a loved one to the hospital, there’s always a chance it doesn’t end up good news. My papaw Elwood is getting up in years now and he’s had some health scares the past couple years that took the wind out of his sail for a little while. I treasure the time I get to talk to and spend time with him and my granny too. I know they’re not going to be around forever and one day I don’t want to look back and have regrets wishing I’d spent more time with them. That’s one thing I can say about my family, we are a tight knit group who stick together in hard times. We’ve been dealt a hard hand the past few years and lost some cornerstones of our family, but the ones left here have binded together out of love and persevered. That’s why it’s important to spend
time with the people you love while you still have them here. They don’t have to be sick, or growing old. There’s people dying young of accidents every single day that leave way before it feels like their time. Once they’re gone, all we have are the pictures in our albums and the memories in our heart.
Let’s take the time to cherish each other again and make moments that will become good memories one day when it’s our turn to go. I know one day I’ll have a legacy of leaving behind 5 years of articles in this paper that people will be able to go back and read when I’m gone. I hope I’ve made you proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.